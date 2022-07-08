Damon Rogers has been named the new head coach of the Dubuque Hempstead boys basketball program on Friday, announced by the Dubuque Community School District and pending approval at the board's July meeting.
Rogers has been an assistant with the Mustangs and takes over for the resigning Curt Deutsch after 14 years.
Rogers has been a coach and employee for the Dubuque Community School District for 13 years. He serves as a behavior liaison at the Alta Vista campus, and has been an assistant coach at Hempstead in boys basketball, freshmen football and boys soccer.
Rogers was part of the Mustangs' staff under Deutsch that clinched the program's first trip to the Iowa state basketball tournament in 2016, in addition to winning Mississippi Valley Conference titles in 2014 and 2021.
As a player, Rogers started all four years on his high school team in Hammond, Indiana, before joining the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team and also started all four seasons. He also played tennis for the Spartans, and the 1991 grad was inducted into the school's athletic hall of fame.
With the Spartans, Rogers was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1989, and he remains the school’s all-time career leader for made 3-pointers with 122. He graduated as the school's fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,556 points and played in 108 consecutive games in helping the Spartans win two conference championships.
Rogers played basketball in Europe for Athletes in Action, followed by playing professionally for Ostrava Hut in Czechoslovakia. After returning to the United States, Rogers was an assistant coach under his former UD coach, Jon Davison, for three years at Clarke University.
