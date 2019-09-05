Karlie Welbes’ swimming season is off to an impressive start.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior met a state qualifying time in the 500 freestyle at Saturday’s Ram Invite with a 5:13.63, winning the event. She also won the 200 freestyle and was a part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays as well.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week also won the 200 and 500 freestyle and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays during last Tuesday’s meet at Cedar Rapids Washington.
“Karlie has been giving 110 percent every day,” Dubuque Wahlert swim coach Emily Snyder said. “She is really pushing herself as she nears the end of her high school career.”
Welbes is a two-year state qualifier for the Golden Eagles, and will be back in Marshalltown in November after already qualifying for state in the 500.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to end my high school career at the state meet,” Welbes said. “I still want to qualify in the 200 yet. My goal is to finish in the top six at state.”
Welbes holds the school record in both events, and has hopes of breaking the five-minute mark in the 500.
“That has been my goal the last couple years, and I feel like I’m really at a place where I can finally achieve it,” she said. “I am happy with my times so far, and I feel confident in my ability to reach the five-minute mark.”
Welbes has been swimming since the age of seven, when she started at the Dubuque YMCA before swimming with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes.
“I need to thank my coaches, Doug Colin and Emily Snyder, for pushing me and putting in so much time with me,” said Welbes, who swims year-round. “I would not be where I am today without them.
“I really want to be in the pool at least once a day. I love how individual the sport is and how it’s all on you to improve your times. It’s all on you.”
Added Snyder: “Karlie is a totally focused athlete and I’m blown away by the start she has had. She is a great leader with a tremendous work ethic and I know she will achieve the goals she has set for herself.”
While she remains undecided about swimming at the collegiate level, she knows that swimming will always be a part of her life.
“Swimming is just part of me, and I know I will continue to do it whether I swim for a college team or not,” she said. “Right now I just want to focus on my senior season and swimming the best that I can.”