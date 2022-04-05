GALENA, Ill. — The first half was filled with blown chances and missed opportunities.
All it took was a little luck in the second half to get the season started right.
Skylar Stone deflected home the first goal in the 48th minute, and Brooke Von Glahn was in the right spot to tap home a rebound a little while later as Platteville/Lancaster beat Galena/East Dubuque, 2-0, on Tuesday at Wienen Park.
“I think what changed in the second half is we were taking more shots, and those shots turned into more opportunities, whether they bounced off the goalie’s hand — that’s how my goal happened,” Von Glahn said. “A shot was ripped, bounced off the goalie and that’s when I swooped in crashing the net. We did a better job of doing (that). When we crash the net you always have an opportunity.”
Platteville/Lancaster (1-0) controlled play for much of the first half, but went to the break locked in a scoreless draw despite outshooting the Pirates, 8-1, over the opening 40 minutes.
The Hillmen offense was stymied with a missing finishing touch, or a cross into the box with no one on the receiving end.
“I think it was a little bit finding our feet,” Platteville/Lancaster coach Brandon Pink said. “We typically have a scrimmage before we have our first game and a lot of what happens in those scrimmages is kind of finding the pace of play and seeing the pattern before it happens. That pre-recognition is really important to generate the speed you need to create chances and finish chances.”
Galena (1-2) was boosted by the play of goalkeeper Emilee Rodriguez, who kept the game scoreless with a number of fearless charges off the line to cover a loose ball.
But Platteville/Lancaster’s fate changed early in the second half. Meagan Hall unleashed a shot from distance, and Stone deflected it just enough to bounce off Rodriguez’s mitts before clanging off the post and in for the opening score.
“Definitely in the first like 10, 15 (minutes) we lagged, and so once Meagan took that shot that we’ve all been waiting for, (the pace) definitely picked up,” Stone said. “Once I was able to just nick it in, that was the opportunity we were all waiting for and it was bound to come because there were so many chances. That one we finally connected on.”
The lead doubled about 13 minutes later.
Sophia Stone sent a shot toward the Galena net, but Rodriguez was unable to control it cleanly and Von Glahn quickly tapped home the rebound.
“I think we picked up the intensity a lot more because we knew it was 0-0 the first half and we knew this was a team we should be beating,” Von Glahn said. “It was more of a sense of urgency being right there on the goal and being prepared.”
Platteville/Lancaster finished with clear advantages in shots (26-2), shots on goal (12-1) and corner kicks (12-0).
Leah Hammill made just one save to earn the shutout for the Hillmen.
Rodriguez recorded 10 saves for the Pirates, and twice in a short span late in the second half made a save then immediately got back in position to block a rebound and keep her team in range of a comeback.
Pirates coach Jordan Rijpma said she just started playing goalkeeper a few years ago.
“She has that instinct, just knowing where to be at the right time and she has great reflexes, as you could see on those shots,” he said. “She’s athletic, she can jump and make saves, and that gives us time to catch our breath.”