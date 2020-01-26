Evan Stella has felt comfortable on the smaller ice surfaces of North America for a few years now.
So, it didn’t necessarily come as a surprise that the 5-foot-10, 161-pound defenseman from Karlstad, Sweden, quickly adapted to playing in the United States Hockey League.
Stella joined the Dubuque Fighting Saints in November when Wyatt Kaiser returned home to play the Andover (Minn.) High School season. Kaiser will return to Dubuque when his season ends.
“There’s more speed here, and it’s a more physical game, and basically that’s who I am,” said Stella, who has spent the past three or four summers skating with cousins in the Philadelphia area. “I’m a physical player and I have good speed on my skates, so I like it.
“You have to make faster decisions on the smaller ice because the forwards are coming at you faster. On the big ice, you can move the puck defenseman-to-defenseman more, but on the smaller ice you have to have more quick ups (out of the defensive zone). That’s the biggest difference.”
Stella, 18, participated in the Saints’ tryout camp in June, and general manager Kalle Larsson planned to select him in the 2020 USHL Draft. By adding the free agent to the roster in November, he won’t have to draft Stella.
Larsson expected a learning curve for Stella after making the move to North America. European hockey takes place on Olympic-sized (200 feet by 100 feet) ice surfaces, while most North American surfaces measure 200-by-85.
But Stella has been a solid contributor to the USHL’s top defensive unit while playing 16 games through Friday night. He had taken only two penalties (for kneeing and roughing), a sign he hasn’t been caught out of position.
“Evan has all the traits that coaches value in a defenseman,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “He is very, very consistent and he keeps things simple, and I can’t overstate how beautiful it is when a defenseman keeps the game simple.”
Stella, 18, tallied a goal and two points in 19 games for Farjestad in the SuperElit League in Sweden prior to joining the Saints. He has dual citizenship and will not count against the Saints’ import limit.
Stella recorded his first USHL point, an assist, in Dubuque’s 4-1 victory over Waterloo last Saturday. His first goal came Friday night in helping the Saints win, 3-2 in a shootout, at Omaha.
Waterloo game rescheduled — The Saints game postponed by weather last Friday will be rescheduled for March 11 at Mystique Community Ice Center. It will be the final meeting of the season for the two Cowbell Cup rivals.
Fans who purchased tickets to the originally scheduled game can redeem them for a future game of their choice. The tickets may be redeemed for equal or lesser value, may only be redeemed in person, and the original seats purchased cannot be guaranteed for the alternative game.
For more information, call the Saints office at 563-583-6880 or visit DubuqueFightingSaints.com.