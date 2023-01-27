The Dubuque Fighting Saints will put the USHL’s longest active winning streak on the line against USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program this weekend. Here is a capsule look at the games:
When: 6:05 p.m. tonight and Saturday in Plymouth, Mich.
Media: Video available at www.flohockey.tv (subscription required) and www.usahockeyntdp.com/watch; audio only at Eagle 102.3 FM.
Season series: The NTDP won the only two meetings in the six-game season series. The U17s edged Dubuque, 4-3 in overtime, on Oct. 21 in Plymouth, and the U18s blitzed the Saints, 8-2, on Dec. 17 in Dubuque. Dubuque will face the U17s tonight, the U18s on Saturday and the U17s on March 24-25 in Dubuque to conclude the series.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints own the USHL’s longest active winning streak at five games and ended Waterloo’s seven-game streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Dubuque sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, just four points behind second-place Green Bay, two behind third-place Youngstown and one behind Team USA and Cedar Rapids with games in hand on all of them … Ryan St. Louis, a graduate of the NTDP, has established a USHL career high in points with 14 goals and 34 points in 27 games. Dubuque’s leading scorer had 12 points in 25 games in his U17 year and 14 points in 25 games in his U18 year for Team USA. St. Louis has goals in four straight games … This week, Dubuque sent defenseman Trevor Taulien to the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American League. Taulien contributed a goal, an assist, 18 penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating in 22 games with Dubuque. The move leaves the Saints with 23 players, including seven defensemen, on the active roster. He played for Odessa last season.
Scouting Team USA: The U17s own an 8-10-1-0 record in USHL play behind Cole Eiserman, who has points in six straight games and joins teammate James Hagens in averaging more than a point per game. Eiserman is the younger brother of former NTDP and Saints forward Shane Eiserman, who plays for Norfolk, the ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes … The U18s have gone 11-1-2-0 against USHL teams and boast one of the league’s most explosive lines in Gabe Perreault, Will Smith and Oliver Moore. Perreault averages better than two points per game. Trey Augustine has gone 5-0 with a 2.26 goals against average and .938 save percentage and starred for USA Hockey in the World Junior Championships.
Hobey Baker update: The initial list of nominees for the Hobey Bakey Memorial Award includes four former members of the Saints. They include North Dakota’s Riese Gaber, Minnesota-Duluth’s Wyatt Kaiser, Merrimack’s Alex Jefferies and Boston University’s Matt Brown. The Hobey Baker is college hockey’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. A total of 49 former USHL players made the initial list.
