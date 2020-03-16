The 2019-20 wrestling season marked the first in which girls wrestling made their mark at area schools.
It was also just the second year in which the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association held a girls state tournament. It’s popularity appears to be on the rise as well.
Here is a quick look at the four wrestlers selected to the inaugural Telegraph Herald All-Area girls wrestling team:
Kylie Rule (Mineral Point) — A 126-pounder from Mineral Point, she won the Badger State Invitational girls title, finished her freshman year with a 5-2 record and is ranked No. 21 nationally.
Alana Duggan (Dubuque Wahlert) — The sophomore 138-pounder went 13-5 in her first season wrestling, placing fifth at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s girls state tournament.
Mya Lindauer (Western Dubuque) — The 145-pounder became the program’s first girls state medalist, placing fourth at the IWCOA girls state meet and finishing the year with a 7-4 record.
Alaina Schmidt (Dubuque Wahlert) — The senior 152-pounder dominated her way to the IWCOA girls state championship, pinning her way through the bracket and finishing the season with an 8-0 record. She is ranked 23rd nationally.