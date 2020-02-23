Outside the Dubuque locker room, Spartans coach Robbie Sieverding and staff found themselves glued to their phones, hoping for a miracle out of Indianola, Iowa.
When the internet informed them of Simpson’s 85-72 home win over Buena Vista, the dejected coaches received even more deflation. In a span of about five minutes, UD had been jumped by two teams in the American Rivers Conference standings.
Simpson’s win, combined with the Spartans’ 92-81 loss to Wartburg, Saturday at the Stoltz Center, knocked Dubuque out of the A-R-C Conference Tournament.
In short order, the Spartans had slid from sole possession of fifth place, to a three-way tie with the Knights and the Storm for sixth. Conference tiebreakers bumped the latter two teams ahead for the last remaining tournament spots.
“With all of the things that had to go wrong over the last two weeks, the tiebreaker scenarios leading up to this, it’s disappointing because I think we’ve got a good enough ball club that’s capable,” said Sieverding.
The heartbreak is exacerbated when considering where UD (14-11, 7-9 A-R-C) sat just a week ago. Behind the Spartans’ 85-83 win over Luther, had they won either of their last two games they’d clinch a tournament berth. Or, had Wartburg or Simpson lost any of their final two, UD would be playing on.
Neither scenario happened. The Spartans lost at Coe on Wednesday. The Knights (11-14, 7-9) toppled then second-seeded Loras on the same day, while the Storm (13-12, 7-9) miraculously handed No. 6 Nebraska Wesleyan its only loss in league play before taking care of business Saturday against the Beavers.
“We had chances,” Sieverding said. “We go win at Coe we’re in, we win today we’re in. All things said, we had an opportunity today at home with our fate in our own hands.”
By regular-season’s end, Dubuque finished with the fourth best record in the conference overall. The Spartans couldn’t close, dropping four of their last five games.
“The toughest part about it is not coming to practice on Monday and knowing that we get to play again,” said Mitch Burger, a UD junior who led all scorers with 19 points on Saturday. “We just had a couple of games this year — quite a few this year, actually — that are a couple-point games. You just have to be able to make that play down the stretch. This game, we played great offensively, we just had to get a stop down the stretch there.”
Wartburg and Dubuque traded the lead nine times over the first 10 minutes, with Peter Ragen’s floater giving the Spartans their largest lead, 22-18. The Knights responded on an 8-0 run to regain the advantage and then used a 14-2 run to take a 39-31 lead. Dubuque couldn’t get within five for the rest of the first half, and went into halftime trailing, 49-39.
Wartburg then used a 6-0 run to start the second half to build its largest lead of the game, 55-39. The Spartans inched back, with Brock Simon’s putback dunk cutting their deficit to 62-56 and bringing the home crowd to life.
The Knights quickly doused that spark, with Jacob Kuhlemeier converting an easy lay-in at the other end seconds later. The rest of the night went like this — for every big UD play, Wartburg seemed to have an answer.
Over the final stretch, the Spartans picked up two costly technical fouls that widened the margin. The UD bench earned the first tech at the 9:18 mark, putting Max Smith Drahos to the line for two more points for Wartburg and a 70-61 lead. Roughly four minutes later, Sieverding was T’d up for the first time all season, and Smith Drahos went 1 of 2 for a 77-68 lead.
“Just frustrating,” said Sieverding. “Just some frustrating calls that happen all the time. Ultimately, we had some things that we could’ve helped ourselves with and we were not able to pull through tonight.”
From there, Wartburg pulled further out of reach at the stripe while Dubuque couldn’t convert. The Knights shot 9 of 10 on free throws over the final 90 seconds of play, while the Spartans could only manage a couple of layups over that span.
Jack Molstead led Wartburg with 16 points while Smith Drahos and Kuhlemeier finished with 15 apiece. Ragen scored 17 points and Dubuque Senior grad Carter Stevens added 12 off the bench. The game served as the last appearance for Spartan seniors Avery Butler (a Hempstead alum) and Henry Thompson.
The Knights advance to the first round of the A-R-C Tournament at No. 3 Loras. Simpson will again face Buena Vista at Storm Lake. Nebraska Wesleyan won the regular-season conference title while Coe locked in the second seed and a bye.