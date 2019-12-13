The Dubuque Fighting Saints will play the Green Bay Gamblers in a home-and-home series this weekend before breaking for the holidays. Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s games:
FIGHTING SAINTS (16-3-1) vs. GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (11-8-4)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at the Resch Center, Green Bay; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Season series: First meeting. The Saints swept a home-and-home preseason series, 6-3 in Fond du Lac, Wis., and 5-4 in Dubuque in late September.
On the move: Saints goaltender Erik Portillo has joined Team Sweden for the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. In his absence, Aidan McCarthy will step into the No. 1 role, and affiliates list goalie Hobie Hedquist has been recalled from the Sioux Falls Power. Hedquist recently committed to the University of North Dakota.
Outlook: The Saints are the third-hottest team in the USHL with an 8-2 record in their last 10 games. Only Team USA and Chicago, at 9-1 each, have been on a bigger roll than Dubuque. The Saints own the USHL’s top winning percentage at .825 but sit in third place in the Eastern Conference behind Team USA and Chicago, who have played more games than the Saints. At 16-3-1, the Saints have matched the 2012-13 team for the best record through 20 games in the Tier I era, which dates to 2010-11. The Gamblers have scored the third-most goals in the USHL at 82, but the Saints own the stingiest defense at 41 goals allowed. After this weekend, the Saints will break for the holidays and return for a pair of games at Cowbell Cup rival Cedar Rapids on Dec. 27-28. After Saturday, the Saints’ next home game will be Dec. 29 against Team USA.