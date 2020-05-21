Isaac Lindsey’s senior year has been a bit of a blur to put it best.
After leading the Mineral Point football team to an undefeated regular season, SWAL title and fourth-round appearance in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs, the UNLV basketball recruit bowed out early of his final hoops season with a torn labrum in his hip on Jan. 13.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week played in just five basketball games prior to the season-ending surgery. He finished his career a two-time SWAL Basketball Player of the Year, two-time Division 4 all-stater and three-time all-SWAL first team selection. He finished second all-time in scoring for the Pointers with 1,477 points.
Lindsey, a three-sport athlete for the Pointers, was recently named one of 32 recipients of the prestigious Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Scholar Athlete Award. The 32 recipients include four boys and four girls in each of the WIAA’s four divisions.
“It was really great to receive that award and represent my school,” Lindsey said. “It was hard to go out the way that I did, so receiving this award is a nice way to finish off my high school career.”
Lindsey said that following the successful hip surgery recovery, he was anxious to make a return to the baseball field, but not before COVID-19 could interfere with his plans.
“We got second in the state last year, and we really thought this was going to be our year to take it all,” Lindsey said. “I knew I probably wasn’t going to be ready at the start of the season, but I was hoping to make it back for at least part of it. It’s tough not getting that opportunity.”
Lindsey finishes his baseball career as a four-year starter and two-time SWAL first-team selection as the team’s shortstop.
He earned a total of 11 varsity letters during his shortened career.
“Isaac has always handled the things that were thrown at him really well,” Mineral Point basketball coach Dan Burreson said. “He has had a positive approach to everything, and he’s handled it better than most would.”
Last week, Lindsey traveled to the Minnesota Vikings’ training facility to meet with the doctor who performed his hip surgery. He underwent several tests and was cleared to go back to normal, full-functioning workouts.
“I started out in January in a wheel chair and not being able to put any weight on it, and we’ve been rehabbing ever since,” Lindsey said. “I was still able to work on ball handling and eventually some shooting, but it’s nice to have the green light to get back at it.”
Lindsey finished his school work last week, and with a senior parade in Mineral Point on Friday, his high school career will just about be wrapped up.
“It’s weird that I’ll never put a Pointer uniform on again,” Lindsey said. “I had a great time over the past four years with my teammates and the community’s support.”
He was scheduled to report to UNLV on May 25, but because of COVID-19, that has already been pushed back to June 8.
“We’ve been doing team meetings through Zoom to meet the other players, but I’m excited to get there and finally get at it,” Lindsey said. “Playing at this level has always been a dream of mine, and I just want to get started.”
Until then, Lindsey plans to continue getting time in the gym and developing his body back to where it needs to be.
“Isaac just does things the right way and has always been very goal-oriented,” Burreson said. “He is focused and driven on whatever is in front of him, and I know he is going to be successful at UNLV. The community is very proud of him, and they are excited to continue cheering him on.”