There is something to be said about saving the best for last.
Peter Ragen did not follow that model Thursday night. His best came early and often in Dubuque’s 73-63 American Rivers Conference semifinal tournament victory over Coe at the Stoltz Sports Center.
The senior forward scored 11 of the Spartans’ first 14 points as they jumped out to a lightning-quick 14-2 advantage eight minutes into the contest.
“My guys do a good job of finding me,” Ragen said. “My teammates definitely hit me with some good passes and I just had the easy task of knocking down the shots.”
Also in his early scoring barrage, Ragen surpassed the 1,000-point barrier for his career. He became the 24th player in UD history to reach that milestone. Accomplishing that, however, is relatively irrelevant in his eyes.
“Truthfully, (it means) not a whole lot,” he said. “The job is not done. I want a ring.”
The NCAA Division III No. 7-ranked Spartans will have the opportunity to capture that ring in the championship game Saturday. Top-seeded Dubuque will host No.2-seed Buena Vista, which defeated Central, at 4 p.m.
Despite the hot start and never trailing, Coe was able to make multiple runs throughout to make it interesting.
A Ragen 3-pointer with 10:47 left in the first half extended UD’s lead to 21-8, but the Kohawks countered with a 6-0 run to get within six at the break.
“They wouldn’t go away,” Spartans coach Robbie Sieverding said. “They have a nice team; every time we felt we could get it out of reach, they would get it back to a two- or three-possession game.
“It was just a great college basketball game and we were fortunate to make just enough plays down the stretch.
Dubuque led wire-to-wire but was never able to get settled in as the pesky Kohawks kept battling back.
“It was never comfortable,” Sieverding said. “Those are the games that are scary because you don’t want to give up that lead at the end of the game either. Proud of our guys. This season has been all sorts of crazy and they’ve just adapted with a relentless attitude and effort.”
After a Patrick Mayfield triple 5 minutes into the second half, the Spartans reached their biggest lead of the night, 48-34, as Dubuque Senior grad Carter Stevens converted a drive and layup.
For the next 6 minutes, UD held a somewhat comfortable margin. Sam Kilburg’s steal and layup kept the advantage at 11 points, but Coe countered with a 7-0 run of its own to get back within four with 7:07 to play.
Though they would not go away completely, the visitors could not climb any closer.
Cascade native Brock Simon converted a 3-point play with 2:13 to go on a jumper just before the shot clock expired to extend UD’s lead even further at 67-59. Levi Scheuermann’s two free throws with 40 seconds to go provided a 10-point advantage that iced the game for that Spartans.
“We have one more big one to go Saturday,” Sieverding said. “I’m just proud of our guys for battling tonight.”
Dubuque will look to capture its first conference title since 2015 and third in program history.
Without an NCAA Division III national tournament this year, that opportunity means everything to Ragen.
“This is what I’ve been waiting for since my freshman year,” he said. “I know that my guys are going to bring it regardless; I know that everyone will leave it all on the court and that’s all you can ask for.
The Spartans were led by Ragens 22 points, Kilburg added 13 and Mayfield chipped in 11.
Coe freshman point guard Cael Schmitt, a Dubuque Wahlert product, finished with 10 points on the night.