With four new players in its lineup this spring, Dubuque Hempstead wasn’t sure what kind of results to expect.
Turns out, how does city champions sound?
The depth of the Mustangs and their young players were on display once again on Thursday against Dubuque Wahlert, as Hempstead won singles matches in the Nos. 3-6 positions and then capped it off with victories at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles in a 6-3 triumph over the Golden Eagles at Roos Courts.
“It felt so good,” said Sydney Thoms, who plays No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles for Hempstead and is the only sophomore in its lineup. “This is my first season, just like a few of us, and it felt so good to win this and to be city champs.”
Hempstead (10-5) won its first city championship since going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016.
“We worked really hard this season,” Hempstead coach Sara Loetscher said. “Four of the six girls are all new at (Nos.) 3, 4, 5 and 6, which I knew was going to be key for us. Peyton (Connolly) and Megan (Sleep) have played beautifully all season, and today their singles matches were really close. But it feels good to finally be city champs again. That’s huge.”
Connolly and Sleep have been the senior leaders for the Mustangs at the top of the lineup, always drawing the toughest opponents. But it’s the new blood on the roster that has come up huge behind them in Thoms and juniors Madison Lewis and twins Riley and Peyton Weber.
“At the beginning of the season, Megan and I were a little nervous because we were the only players returning for varsity,” Connolly said. “No one else had varsity match experience at all. We weren’t really sure how the season would go. But it’s turned out really well, because with tough matches Megan and I have lost, the girls at 3 through 6 have really carried meets for us.”
Connolly lost at No. 1 singles to Caroline Hutchinson, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5, and Sleep was topped at No. 2 to Claire Walker, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8. But Thoms rallied at No. 3 past Lilah Takes, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8, to get the ball rolling with a pivotal win.
“The tiebreaker in the third set was really close,” Thoms said. “I think I just focused on trying to get back, because my opponent was really consistent. I was just really in the game and found a way to pull it out.”
Riley Weber triumphed at No. 4 past Lindsay Cummer, 6-3, 7-6; Peyton Weber won at No. 5 over Wanti Du, 6-3, 6-1; and Lewis secured a win at No. 6 past Hannah Hefel, 6-1, 6-4.
“I think it just shows that we’re very good under pressure,” Thoms said. “We have a lot of young players, and this is our first years on varsity. It shows how much potential we have.”
While Connolly and Sleep lost another tight match at No. 1 doubles to Hutchinson and Walker, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4), the youngsters sealed the deal. Thoms and Riley Weber won at No. 2 with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-1) triumph over Takes and Cummer, while Lewis and Peyton Weber beat Du and Carrie Schmid at No. 3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.
“My freshman and sophomore years, we’d always beat Senior but would end up losing to Wahlert,” Connolly said. “We haven’t won a city championship in five years, so it feels nice to do that.”