Dubuque Wahlert’s 48-hour rule will be expiring sometime Monday morning.
But that doesn’t mean the Golden Eagles weren’t enjoying the fruits of a hard-earned playoff upset on Saturday, a day after stunning Decorah, 10-0, in the second round of the Iowa Class 3A playoffs in Decorah.
Wahlert improved to 6-2, by far its best winning percentage over the past 13 seasons, and can officially be recognized as a playoff qualifier after reaching the round of 16.
But the celebration can’t last too long. Perennial power and No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier (8-0) awaits in the third round.
Hence, the 48-hour rule.
“I do hope everybody is enjoying themselves and feeling good about it. That’s something as coaches I think we get too on-to-the-next-game tunnel vision,” said Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall, who improved to 2-0 in the postseason. “But once we start meetings and get back together with the team on Monday, the page will turn and Xavier will have our full attention.”
Wahlert last week earned the program’s first playoff victory since 2008 and with Friday’s win evened the school’s all-time playoff record at 13-13.
It’s even more impressive considering the Eagles were 0-9 in 2018, the season before Marshall came to Wahlert. The Eagles went 3-6 last season in 2019, but knocked off West Delaware at the Rock Bowl in Marshall’s first game as coach.
“We’ve been working on this for two years now, ever since Marshall got here,” said two-way lineman Hughie Doyle. “One of our core pillars is direction and we knew we had to get a playoff win and be a state qualifier to get to where we want to go. I was on the team two years ago when we went 0-9, so now to be a playoff qualifier, that means a lot to me and it means a lot to my teammates.”
It certainly qualifies as the Eagles’ signature win this season, too.
Wahlert’s previous best win came over DeWitt Central, a 31-7 decision over a team that finished the season 5-4. The Eagles’ four other victories, including the playoff win over Charles City, came against teams with a combined 4-25 record.
“I think it really legitimizes what we’ve done all year,” Marshall said. “Certainly a tough year with COVID, but it shows the resiliency of the team and the steps forward that we’re taking as a program at Wahlert. I think this one really helps when you look back at the teams that we’ve beaten, now we can say we’ve beaten a 6-1 Decorah team as well.”
Wahlert’s losses came to West Delaware and Davenport Assumption, both programs ranked in the final Iowa Associated Press poll, and both still alive in the postseason.
Those losses helped put Wahlert in position to win on Friday night.
“There’s no doubt that the Assumption game several weeks ago made us a better team,” Marshall said.
Nathan Donovan kicked a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 3-0 halftime lead on Decorah.
“The message at halftime was simple, it was this is what we signed up for,” Marshall said. “We talked about it being playoff football and we didn’t know what the score was going to be, but we knew it was going to be a tight football game”
Wahlert controlled the ball for more than 28 minutes of game time.
They finally finished a drive to seal the game, with Bryce Rudiger — starting in place of banged-up starter Charlie Fair — connecting with Carson Cummer for a 53-yard touchdown with 2:50 remaining.
“This is a huge win for us and it really gives us a lot of confidence going into next week against Xavier,” Doyle said.