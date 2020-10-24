The Lancaster girls and Darlington boys cross country teams punched their tickets for the Wisconsin Division 3 state cross country meet next weekend by winning sectional titles Friday at Darlington.
Lancaster and Kickapoo/La Farge each scored 42 points, but the Flying Arrows won the tie-breaker. Bridee Burks led Lancaster by finishing ninth overall but in the fifth scoring position, followed by Kristin Muench in sixth, Mallory Olmstead in eighth, Anna Murphy in 10th and Finley Knapp in 13th.
Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson won the individual title in 19:59.3, while teammate Lauryn Bunn took third in 20:11.2 They will be joined at state by Darlington’s Raquel Reuter, who finished fifth in 20:22.4
In the boys race, Darlington won a tie-breaker after matching Brookwood with 38 points, 22 ahead of third-place Boscobel. Rhett Reuter finished fourth overall but in the first scoring position to lead Darlington. George West grabbed the second spot, followed by Christian Gutierrez in ninth, Caleb Weaver in 11th and Ethan Thompson in 15th.
Iowa-Grant’s Nick Connolly advanced to state by finishing second in 17:03, less than 18 seconds behind winner Jarret Carpenter of Cashton.
Maquoketa Valley to state — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Cy Huber ran a 17:35.3 to win the individual title and lead Maquoketa Valley to a runner-up finish in an Iowa Class 1A boys state qualifier. Nolan Ries took third, followed by Michael Schaul in fifth, Mitchell Heims in 17th and Brock Trenkamp in 19th for Maquoketa Valley.
South Winneshiek won the boys and girls team titles. Lansing Kee also qualified for the girls state meet.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mount Mercy 3, Clarke 2 — At Kehl Center: Amber Cooksley and Kelsi Chambers had 13 kills apiece and Alana Cooksley tied for a match-high 33 assists, but the Pride couldn’t rally back to beat Mount Mercy, 25-21, 23-25, 13-25, 25-14 and 15-13.