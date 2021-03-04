Dubuque Hempstead, which led Iowa Class 3A in team average this season, accounted for five first-team members on the Telegraph Herald’s third-annual All-Area Girls Bowling Team.
Western Dubuque grabbed four spots, Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior landed two bowlers each, and Maquoketa and West Delaware accounted for the remaining two spots. Selections were based on season-long averages as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Kirsten Butcher (Western Dubuque) — A sophomore, she earned a repeat spot on the all-area first team after posting a 174.11 average this season. She placed fifth at the Class 2A state qualifier at Waterloo with a two-game series of 394 and helped the Bobcats win the team title. Butcher placed 17th at state with a 396 as the Bobcats finished third. Butcher also earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division.
Emma Clancy (Dubuque Senior) — The senior averaged 179.46 to earn a repeat spot on the all-area first team. She finished fourth at the Class 3A state qualifying meet with a 440 and placed 15th at state with a 440 as the Rams finished fourth in the team standings. She then placed 15th at state.
Lola Grap (Dubuque Wahlert) — The senior repeat all-area pick won her Iowa Class 1A state qualifying tournament for the second consecutive season. Her 407 also led the Golden Eagles to a berth at state as a team, where she finished 13th with a 387 and the Eagles took fifth. Grap ranked ninth in the area with a 183.63 average. She also earned second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Sara Horsfield (Western Dubuque) — A senior, she posted the area’s second-highest average at 193.5 in repeating as an all-area selection. She won the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Waterloo with a 440 in leading the Bobcats to a team title, then placed 10th at the state meet with a 423 in helping the Bobcats to a third-place team finish. Horsfield also earned first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Beth Johll (Hempstead) — The senior led the area in scoring average at 194.0 and helped the Mustangs to a fifth-place finish at the Iowa Class 3A state tournament in Waterloo. Her average ranked 28th in the state, regardless of class. Johl also earned first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Lanie Konzen (Western Dubuque) — A senior, she posted the area’s third-highest average at 191.57. She placed eighth at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Waterloo with a 368 and placed ninth at the state meet with a 434. The Bobcats won the regional and placed third at state. Konzen also earned first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Erin Langel (Dubuque Hempstead) — The junior posted the fourth-highest average in the area with a 191.55 and helped the Mustangs reach state in Class 3A. She finished sixth at the regional tournament with a 433. She is a repeat pick for the all-area team. Langel also earned second-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Libby Leach (Dubuque Hempstead) — Leach, a sophomore, returns to the all-area team after ranking sixth in the area with a 187.85 average. She won the Class 3A regional meet at Waterloo with a 477 and helped the Mustangs grab an at-large berth to state, where they took fifth. Leach also earned second-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Kirsten Mitchell (Dubuque Hempstead) — The senior averaged 174.65 for a squad that earned an at-large berth to the Class 3A state tournament and finished fifth.
Sam Neuses (Western Dubuque) — A junior, she ranked seventh in the area with a 187.61. She helped the Bobcats to the Class 2A regional title at Waterloo and a third-place team finish at the state tournament, also in Waterloo. Neuses also earned first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Abriana Reed (Dubuque Senior) — The senior finished 11th in the state with a 418 series after posting a 167.55 season average. The repeat all-area first-teamer helped the Rams to an at-large berth at state, where they took fourth.
Zoe Schultz (Dubuque Hempstead) — A junior repeat all-area pick, she posted the area’s fifth-best average at 189.5 before finishing third at the Class 3A regional meet with a 456 and sixth at the state meet with a 436. She helped the Mustangs grab an at-large bid to state, where they placed fifth. Schultz also earned second-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Madison Shontz (West Delaware) — A senior, she ranked 10th in the area with a 183.46 average. She placed eighth at the Class 1A regional meet with a 314.
Alexsandra Thomas (Maquoketa) — A senior, she ranked eighth in the area with a 186.0 average. Thomas placed sixth at the Class 1A regional meet at Camanche with a 362 and narrowly missed advancing to state.
Jamie Vondra (Dubuque Wahlert) — The junior averaged 174.04 this season and helped the Golden Eagles win their Class 1A state qualifying tournament and place fifth at the state meet in Waterloo. She finished third in regionals with a 351. Vondra also earned second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
HONORABLE MENTION
Abbie Beutin (Dubuque Wahlert), Ceci Daly (Western Dubuque), Natalie Kelzer (Dubuque Wahlert), Hannah Kluesner (Western Dubuque), Lydia Heims (West Delaware), Mackenzie Lang (Dubuque Senior), Kyleigh Marsden (West Delaware), Baylee Neyen (Western Dubuque), Brooklyn Neyen (Western Dubuque, Kaley Pettlon (West Delaware), Alexus Riley (West Delaware).