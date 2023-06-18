FARLEY, Iowa – Zwingle manager BJ Athoff has been around the semi-pro circuit since 1996.
He can’t recall a start to the season like this.
For the first time in the longtime skippers’ memory, the Suns claimed back-to-back 16-team tournament championships after defeating host Farley, 6-5, on Saturday night in the Farley tournament championship.
Zwingle also claimed the Bellevue tournament title earlier this month.
“As long as I can remember, I don’t know that we ever have,” Althoff said. “I’ve been around since 1996, and I know we haven’t done it in that span.”
Greg Bennet, coming off a sensational year on the mound for Clarke University, pitched the final 4 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win, allowing a lone unearned run, and striking out seven.
“Greg is a battler,” Althoff said. “He saved the (semifinal) game for us, too.” He came out here tonight with two runners on and shut them down for the most part. He was the key to the game tonight, definitely.”
Zwingle starter, Max Hansen, who pitches collegiately for Wartburg, was named tournament MVP after hurling the Suns to a win earlier in the week, going 4 2/3 strong on the mound on Saturday, and a 3-for-5 effort at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Zwingle did all of its offense damage in the game’s first half scoring six runs on six hits through the first four innings.
Hansen delivered a two-run triple and David Janes an RBI double in a four-run second inning to stake the Suns to a 5-1 advantage.
“It was good we got all those runs early because we needed every single one of them,” Althoff said.”
Farley, looking to win its own tournament for the first time in four years, was uncharacteristically shaky on defense in the early going. The Hawks committed four errors through four innings, resulting in four unearned runs.
But their offense kept fighting.
Aaron Wulfekuhle and Andy Seabrooke connected on back-to-back RBI singles to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the second inning. Craig Kerper and Nolan Schroeder knocked consecutive doubles in the fifth. Kerper came around to score on George Sherlock’s bases-loaded walk to close the gap to 6-3.
Max Pins inched the Hawks within a run in the seventh when his RBI single scored Kerper, who reached on an error to lead off the frame.
But Bennet slammed the door for the Suns.
The hard-throwing right-hander allowed just one baserunner over the final two innings to secure the Suns' second tournament championship in as many attempts.
“It’s a great group we have,” Althoff said. “They have fun, rally around each other, and just don’t get down, ever.”