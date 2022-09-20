Kirk MacDonald saw progress in some areas and teachable moments in others as the Dubuque Fighting Saints concluded the United States Hockey League preseason this weekend.

The Saints finished 2-1-1 in the preseason after a pair of losses — 2-1 in overtime on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday — at rival Cedar Rapids. Dubuque opens the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday against Des Moines in the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.