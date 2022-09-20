Kirk MacDonald saw progress in some areas and teachable moments in others as the Dubuque Fighting Saints concluded the United States Hockey League preseason this weekend.
The Saints finished 2-1-1 in the preseason after a pair of losses — 2-1 in overtime on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday — at rival Cedar Rapids. Dubuque opens the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday against Des Moines in the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
“We actually played much better (Saturday) night, even though the score might not show it,” said MacDonald, the Saints’ first-year head coach. “Sometimes, you end up thinking you played better than you did when you get an overtime loss, but we made a ton of mistakes (Friday) and just a couple (Saturday). We actually limited them offensively, but the difference was Cedar Rapids was more opportunistic (Saturday).
“We passed up too many scoring opportunities, and we were slowing the game down at times where we want to push the pace. But I thought we grasped some of the concepts better (Saturday). It’s all part of the process, and we’ll be fine. There were a lot of positives, though.”
Dubuque opened the preseason last weekend with 4-1 and 5-0 victories at Green Bay. This weekend, the Saints faced a more veteran-laden squad that made the postseason a year ago.
“Cedar Rapids is always really good in their building, and that may have amplified some of the things we struggled with,” MacDonald said. “But this was a really good learning experience for us, especially for the younger guys, to see how physical the USHL is.
“There were a lot of good teachable moments this weekend, which is what the preseason is all about. There’s always a lot of work to do at this point in the season. There are a few areas we need to clean up, and, when we do, a few other areas of our game will be really, really good.”
J.J. Wiebusch staked the RoughRiders to a 1-0 lead on Saturday with the lone goal of the first period, at the 13:42 mark. Colin Grable doubled the lead 4:02 into the second stanza, and Connor Smith and Zaccharya Wisdom added insurance goals in the third.
Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play. Sam Scopa stopped all 12 shots he saw, and Peyton Grainer made five saves in the combined shutout. Paxton Geisel made 20 saves in net for Dubuque.
