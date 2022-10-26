OSAGE, Iowa — It has been a bug-a-boo since the year started.
Serve receive has been a thorn in Dubuque Wahlert’s volleyball season and in the biggest match of the year, it flared up yet again.
Iowa Class 3A seventh-ranked Osage used several long service runs in each set to nab a 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 sweep over the 12th-ranked Golden Eagles on Tuesday night in the Region 5 final at Osage High School.
“We knew they were going to serve tough and we have to sideout at a high percentage,” Wahlert head coach Lindsey Beaves said. “We could never find a rhythm that was comfortable for us.”
The Green Devils (29-6) advanced to their seventh straight state tournament with the clean sweep.
Wahlert (14-18) was already down a key piece of its offense as sophomore setter Olivia Donovan broke her hand over the weekend and had surgery on Tuesday. Fellow sophomore Maddie Mohr earned her first career start in the process.
“I think Maddie did a great job,” Beaves said. “She did a heckuva job running the offense tonight.”
Two of the Golden Eagles’ top attackers, Anna Roling and Ella Kelleher, were held in check to a combined six kills. Both were averaging at least 2.5 kills per set coming in. Passing problems and untimely errors limited their offense to run in system.
“Especially against a team like Osage, you can’t get down in a big match like this and expect them to give it to you,” Beaves said.
The below .500 record for Wahlert was deceiving with it playing a majority 4A and 5A schedule. And Green Devils head coach Bryan Tabbert made sure to not take Wahlert lightly.
“They played Cedar Falls to five, they had (Cedar Rapids) Xavier on the ropes every single set,” Tabbert said. “We expect a five-set battle every single match.”
An 11-point run for Osage powered it in the opener. In the second, it blitzed out to seven- and nine-point leads on a pair of 7-1 spurts. The Green Devils scored five straight to close the match and complete the sweep.
Wahlert grabbed an early lead in the third set at 6-3 but couldn’t hang on. Mohr distributed 14 assists and Roling paced the attack with five kills while Alicen Bainbridge chipped in four.
“When you can’t spread the offense, it is hard for our pins to be able to terminate against a team like that,” Beaves said.
Kelleher, right side Meghan McDonald and libero Liliana Marrero-O’Hea are the three starters that the Golden Eagles will lose to graduation. Beaves believes this will be the start of extended runs deep in the postseasons.
“We talked about that feeling they have now in the pit of their stomach, and that should drive them for next year,” Beaves said.
