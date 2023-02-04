02022023-stategirlswrestling1-sb.jpg
Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried (top) tries to tilt West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher during their 125-pound second-round match at the Iowa girls state tournament on Thursday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Leibfried beat Stonecypher again in Friday’s consolation matches on her way to a sixth-place finish.

 Sophia Bitter/For the Telegraph Herald

History has been made.

Adessa Leibfried became the first state medalist in Bellevue girls wrestling history, and two other area wrestlers added medals to their collection at the conclusion of the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament on Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

