09102021-solenmunson2.jpg

Dubuque Hempstead’s Solen Munson is among four senior Mustangs who will sign national letters of intent to play college athletics.

 Carrie Nauman * For the Telegraph Herald

Dubuque Hempstead will celebrate four of its senior athletes signing national letters of intent this afternoon.

Solen Munson will play baseball at Arizona State University, while softball players Jayden Glab (University of Washington) and Lydia Ettema (DePaul) will also sign with NCAA Division I programs. Dani Kurth will play volleyball at NCAA Division II Truman State in Missouri.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.