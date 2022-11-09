Dubuque Hempstead will celebrate four of its senior athletes signing national letters of intent this afternoon.
Solen Munson will play baseball at Arizona State University, while softball players Jayden Glab (University of Washington) and Lydia Ettema (DePaul) will also sign with NCAA Division I programs. Dani Kurth will play volleyball at NCAA Division II Truman State in Missouri.
The early signing period begins today, and several area standouts will put ink to paper after previously announcing verbal commitments.
Munson, a catcher/outfielder, batted .327 (35-for-107) with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 36 RBIs in 38 games as a junior this season. He drew 26 walks and went 7-for-7 in stolen bases while throwing out 8 of 15 runners trying to steal on him.
Glab batted .534 (39-for-73) with 10 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs as a junior this summer. She also drove in 25 runs and walked 19 times.
Ettema hit .362 (29-for-80) with 12 doubles, six home runs and 34 RBIs in her junior campaign. In the circle, she went 11-2 with a 1.05 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings.
Kurth floored 170 kills while hitting .337 as a senior this fall. She also contributed 44 solo blocks, 33 assisted blocks and 40 digs.
Sabers, Runde to sign for baseball — Two of Munson’s former Hempstead teammates will also sign national letters of intent to play NCAA Division I baseball after completing their sophomore seasons at Kirkwood Community College. Zach Sabers recently committed to Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., and Logan Runde committed to Florida International University in Miami. Both pitch for the Eagles, a perennial National Junior College Athletic Association World Series contender.
Brosius lands with Iowa — Dubuque Wahlert senior all-state outfielder Ryan Brosius plans to sign with the University of Iowa baseball program after he completes the Golden Eagles’ football season. Wahlert plays Williamsburg in the state semifinals Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Brosius batted .362 (47-for-130) with eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 12 walks and 34 stolen bases in 35 attempts to earn unanimous first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division accolades this summer. He also went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. Brosius will join former Wahlert teammate Aaron Savary with the Hawkeyes.
Simon to Hawkeyes — Cascade senior all-state infielder Devin Simon will sign her NLI with the University of Iowa softball program. She batted .500 (48-for-96) with five doubles, nine triples, nine home runs and 32 RBIs as a leadoff hitter for the Cougars this summer.
Meyer a Leatherneck — Western Dubuque senior libero/defensive specialist Ella Meyer will sign with Western Illinois University after committing to the Leathernecks last week during the Iowa Class 4A state tournament. She collected 675 digs and 65 aces while leading the Bobcats to the state semifinals, and ended her career with 1,959 digs. She led Western Dubuque in digs all four seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.