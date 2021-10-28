Although Friday night’s football game against Cedar Falls proved to be a record-breaking night for Dubuque Senior’s Jack Gilligan, the senior quarterback would have traded it in a heartbeat in exchange for a team victory.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week broke the program’s all-time single season passing record in a 37-21 loss at Cedar Falls. He finished the game 21-for-31 for 272 yards with three interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 136 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was a game we should have won, and that could have been the end of our season right there so I was not concerned at all about records or yardage,” Gilligan said. “I just wanted our season to not be over.”
Later that evening, the Rams learned they earned a spot in the playoffs for just the sixth time.
“Finding out we weren’t done yet was just a very relieved feeling, and then I could relax a little and reflect on the game,” Gilligan said. “Later that weekend, I got a phone call from Scott Boleyn, whose record I had broken for most offense in a season. That was pretty cool. He told me that I was going to have to call and congratulate whoever ends up breaking my record.”
Gilligan also broke the passing yards record set by Tommy Casey. This season, he has thrown for 2,114 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 89 carries for 506 yards and six touchdowns.
“I really need to give a shout out to the offensive line,” he said. “I can’t do what I do without them, and when times get tough they are going to battle in the trenches for me.”
Gilligan has been a two-year starter at quarterback for the Rams. Last season, he finished with 1,105 passing yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for six more scores.
“Jack really worked hard in the offseason to improve his game, and you can tell that he’s put in the effort,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “He is doing a much better job this year of understanding the defense and seeing the big picture when he’s out there. He has also taken on a big leadership role within the team. He tries to do everything the right way, and he makes sure the younger guys are doing the same.”
Added Gilligan: “I try to be that calm guy everyone can look to when things get chaotic. I want them to see my work ethic and know that working hard is a big part of being successful.”
One of Gilligan’s biggest strengths is his ability to both throw and run effectively.
“He’s such a dual threat, and he’s so mobile out there,” Ploessl said. “He runs well and he can take a hit. I think his offseason training really helped with his strength and speed.”
Gilligan hopes to continue playing football somewhere next season, although he has not made any college decisions as of yet.
“I’m still trying to see where I will be a good fit at,” he said. “I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to continue playing.”