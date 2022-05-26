DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Finally.
After multiple seasons of heartbreak, Dyersville Beckman can retake its place among the state’s elite soccer programs.
And the Trailblazers are headed back to the state tournament having knocked off Iowa’s gold standard program along the way.
Mitchell Naber scored in the 6th minute, and that was all an air-tight defense needed as Beckman beat Iowa City Regina, 1-0, in an Iowa Class 1A substate final on Wednesday at Beckman Field.
“It’s just wonderful. I couldn’t imagine doing it with any other team. For this team to make it to state, finally, I just can’t put it into words,” Naber said.
Beckman (15-3) is headed to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines for the eighth time since 2010, and the first time since 2017. The Blazers earned the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 West Central Valley (16-1) in a state quarterfinal at noon on Wednesday at Cownie Soccer Park.
But it’s been a painful journey back. Beckman lost at Regina in the 2018 substate final, then sandwiched home losses in substate finals in 2019 and 2021 around the lost COVID season of 2020.
“It’s just crazy,” said Conner Grover, who watched his older brothers play for Beckman at the state tournament but had only suffered heartbreak so far. “That feeling at the end there with the last 10 seconds, throwing that ball in and knowing all of your hard work paid off for the last 15 years and especially the last three years where we had the opportunities. We were here in this game, where we wanted to be, two times just to feel that pain and that heartbreak. It motivated us to work hard and it paid off.”
But to get there, the Blazers had to get past the team that has won eight of the last 12 Class 1A state championships and hasn’t missed the state tournament since 2007.
The Blazers finally cleared the Regina hurdle en route to its first state title in 2015, and capped a second consecutive undefeated season with another title in 2016.
That kind of history provides a boosted sense of optimism.
“It feels absolutely amazing. That’s an amazing feeling to go back to state. We were due for a long time,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said. “For us, it’s a boost because I know if we can beat Regina, we can deal with anybody at state. The way we’re playing, the way we’re communicating, we can make some adjustments and some changes on the field, and we’ll be in pretty good shape. The biggest thing is we’re healthy.”
Grover delivered a perfect pass down the sideline to spring Naber, who placed a shot across goal for a 1-0 lead at the 5:48 mark.
Regina (10-12) had a prime chance to equalize a short time later as an attacker collided with goalkeeper Hunter Douglas as both went for the ball, but the follow-up shot sailed well high of the goal.
That was really the only time Douglas was under duress. He finished with five saves to earn the shutout.
“We always dreamed of this. Kids from Beckman, you always think, ‘I’m going to be the next kid that goes to state,’” said Douglas, who finished with five saves to earn the shutout. “We have great defensive backs. They made my job look easy out there.”
