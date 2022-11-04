Western Dubuque grad Maddy Maahs delivered 50 assists, 13 digs and three kills as regular-season champ Coe College held back the University of Dubuque in the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals on Thursday night, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The top-seeded Kohawks (26-5) advanced to host Saturday’s championship match against No. 3 Buena Vista. Dubuque closed its season at 11-18.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.