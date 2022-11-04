Western Dubuque grad Maddy Maahs delivered 50 assists, 13 digs and three kills as regular-season champ Coe College held back the University of Dubuque in the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals on Thursday night, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-9, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The top-seeded Kohawks (26-5) advanced to host Saturday’s championship match against No. 3 Buena Vista. Dubuque closed its season at 11-18.
Galena High grad Maggie Furlong floored 12 kills for the Kohawks, and West Delaware alum Ella Koloc had 29 digs.
Darby Hawtrey nailed 18 kills for the Spartans, while Emma Powell added 14 kills and 30 digs. Katie Wright chipped in 32 digs and Maegan Brylski had 25 assists. Kaylynn Murray contributed 16 assists and 14 digs.
UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Whitewater, Wis.: Emma Carlson delivered 10 digs, nine kills and four aces, Sam Rossetti added 25 assists and Bri Gartner 22 digs, but the Pioneers bowed out in the WIAC tournament semifinals to the Warhawks, 26-24, 25-20, 25-20.
PREP DIVING
Kolker qualifies for state – At Hempstead: Dubuque Hempstead senior Grace Kolker finished fourth in the Dubuque Regional meet with an 11-dives score of 367.10 and grabbed the 32nd and final spot in next week’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state meet at Marshalltown. Waterloo West’s Avery Hogan won the regional title with a 474.65, while Iowa City High’s Greta Stanier took second with a 403.05, and Decorah’s Brinley Krivachek placed third with a 385.40.
The Clinton Regional meet also took place at Hempstead on Thursday night. Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Natalie Freeman won the title with a 481.05. Iowa City West’s Kamila Swanson (416.15), Pleasant Valley’s Maddie Glaus (389.40) and Iowa City West’s Ainsley Young (383.50) also qualified for state.
MEN’S SOCCER
Salisbury 0, UW-Platteville 0 — At Salisbury, Md.: Seth Aiken made four saves at goalkeeper for the Pioneers (12-4-3) in the heartbreaking loss in the Coast-to-Coast Conference tournament, as Salisbury won the match, 7-6, in a shootout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.