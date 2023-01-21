Marcus Brannman expected a challenge after a relatively light first-period workload.
And he got one.
Brannnan stopped 25 shots in backstopping the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 2-1 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday night at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints earned their fourth straight win and increased their lead over Cedar Rapids in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings to four points. Dubuque hosts its other Cowbell Cup rival, Waterloo, at 7:05 tonight.
“It’s tough, because the first 10 minutes I only faced one shot, and they didn’t have many dangerous opportunities,” Brannman said. “But, in every hockey game, it’s like one team dominates and the other team comes back, so I knew the second period wouldn’t be easy.
“I knew I had to come back and play my best game and keep pumping the guys up. They got a few chances, but I thought we managed the game pretty well at the end.”
The Saints controlled the game’s early minutes, territorially, and their persistence led to a lead just 6:28 into the contest. Ryan St. Louis scored his team-leading 13th goal on a net-front tip of Jayden Jubenvill’s wrist shot from the left point. Max Burkholder earned a secondary assist.
Jake Sondreal doubled the lead 11:07 later with his fifth goal of the season. James Reeder moved the puck along the right-wing wall to Oliver Moberg, who centered a pass to Sondreal in stride. Sondreal slipped a backhander through goalie Max Lundgren.
“It’s really important to come out strong, and we did that. We dominated the first period,” Sondreal said. “We might have let up in the second period, and Marcus made some key saves for us and kept us in it. But we took over from there.
“At this point, every win is huge. It’s even more important when it’s a Cowbell Cup game. To get the ‘W’ is huge.”
After being outshot, 11-6, in the first period, the Buccaneers flipped the script territorially in the second. They finished with just a 9-7 edge in the period, a number that could have been larger if not for a handful of shot blocks in front of Brannman.
With just 65 seconds remaining in the period, Brannman denied Braden Rourke on a breakaway after Rourke emerged from the penalty box.
Des Moines finally solved Brannman at the 8:33 mark of the third period after the Saints missed a chance to clear the zone. Joey Muldowney fired a shot past Brannman from the slot after Jak Vaarwerk and Christian Kocsis kept the play alive in the Dubuque zone.
“After they scored, I thought we managed the game really well and didn’t allow them to get set up,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “It’s not always going to be pretty, but a win’s a win. They’re a tough team to play, because they kind of wait for you to make a mistake and then they jump on it.”
The Buccaneers thought they tied the game with 1:53 to play in regulation. But Daniel Astapovich’s shot from the left wall was hit with a high stick and into the net.
