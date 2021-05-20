East Dubuque’s Dawson Feyen decided to give sprinting a try after his sophomore track and field season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the week couldn’t be happier with his decision. He took first place in the 200 meters, 400 meters, long jump and triple jump in last Friday’s victory at the Dakota (Ill.) Invitational.
“My freshman year, I did mostly 800s along with the long jump and triple jump, but I was also pretty quick and wanted to see how well I could do in the sprints.”
In his first-ever open 200 and 400, Feyen took first place in both.
“I really love running the 400 because I feel like it’s one of the hardest races,” Feyen said. “When you do well in that race, it’s a big accomplishment.”
Feyen is currently less than three-quarters of a second from qualifying for state in the 100, 200 and 400, according to East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge track coach Dan Gunning.
“Dawson has turned into an excellent sprinter for us,” Gunning said. “He can compete in a variety of events for us, but the sprints are his strongest.”
Following the cancellation of his sophomore track and field season, Feyen continued to work on becoming faster and stronger for all of his sports.
“The football workouts we do really helped contribute to me being a sprinter,” he said.
He also plays basketball for the Warriors.
“Dawson is an excellent all-around athlete, and a great teammate,” Gunning said. “He does a nice job of helping the other guys out and he’s just the type of kid you like to have on your team. He’s extremely coachable and he works hard every day. It’s exciting to know he still has another year left after this.”
Feyen said his goal has been to qualify for the Illinois state meet since he began his track and field career.
“I didn’t make it to state my freshman year, so to make it now after missing an entire year would just be a huge accomplishment,” he said. “I feel like I’m finally getting back into track and field shape, and this is a big year after not being able to participate in track last year.
“It’s been a rewarding feeling knowing that I can contribute points for my team at each meet. I’m excited to see what the rest of the season holds.”