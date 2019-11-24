Mark Cheremeta scored a power play goal 1:50 into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 3-2 victory at Des Moines on Saturday night.
Cheremeta’s second goal of the game came on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle after Riese Gaber and Braden Doyle moved the puck around the perimeter. The Saints went 0-for-5 on the power play during regulation before Mason Nevers tripped Gaber at the 45 second mark of overtime to set up Cheremeta’s heroics.
The Saints (12-2-1) extended their winning streak to four games with a weekend sweep of the top two teams in the USHL’s Western Conference.
On Friday, the Saints cruised to a 7-1 victory over Cowbell Cup rival and West-leading Waterloo. It marked the first time in the USHL’s Tier I era, which spans nearly 20 years, that the Black Hawks lost a game at Young Arena by more than five goals.
And the Saints carried that momentum over to the first period Saturday night. Gaber and Stephen Halliday cycled the puck around the wall to Luke Robinson at the right point, and Robinson unleashed a shot. Cameron Rowe made the initial save, but Robert Cronin scored his first USHL goal on the rebound to give the Saints a 1-0 lead just 82 seconds into the contest.
Dubuque doubled its lead at the 15:40 mark after Aidan Fulp broke up a 2-on-1 at his own blueline to set up a 3-on-3 rush the other way for Jimmy Glynn, Antonio Venuto and Cheremeta. Glynn and Venuto played catch before leaving a drop pass for Cheremeta, who rifled a shot from the right faceoff circle past Rowe for his fifth goal of the season.
The Buccaneers ratcheted up the pressure in the second half of the middle period and pulled within 2-1 at the 13:09 mark. Alex Laferriere scored his ninth goal of the season on a rebound set up by John Driscoll and Joey Strada.
Des Moines gained a boost in momentum later in the period despite taking three minor penalties in a span of 2:08. The Buccaneers killed off all three, including a pair of 5-on-3 advantages, against the USHL’s top-rated power play.
Yaroslav Alexeyev tied the game just 27 seconds into the third period. He gathered the puck in the neutral zone and eluded the Dubuque defense before snapping a shot past goaltender Aidan McCarthy.
Dubuque then turned to its penalty kill to keep the game at 2-2. The Saints stopped three straight power plays over a 10-minute span in the third period, and McCarthy made a handful of dazzling stops.
The Saints finished with a 24-23 edge in shots on goal. Des Moines went 0-for-4 on the power play.
Dubuque returns to Des Moines on Wednesday night for the third game in a five-game road swing against Western Conference teams. The Saints visit Fargo on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday.