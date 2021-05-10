It’s hard to believe, but the Iowa spring tennis season is already hitting the home stretch of the final set.
Area teams take the courts this week for postseason action in various degrees. Here is a capsule look at the tournaments:
BOYS
All district singles and doubles meets are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Each meet will begin with a coaches meeting and seeding meeting before play begins. The event’s rain date is set for Friday.
Qualifiers will advance to the singles and doubles state tournament and if applicable, the team district and substate tournaments. The singles and doubles state tournament is currently scheduled for May 28-29.
Substate and state quarterfinal meets will be held on Saturday, May 22. Substates will feature one district champion team against one district runner-up or third-place finisher, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals the same day. Winners from quarterfinals advance to the Iowa state team tournament on June 1, with Class 2A held in Ankeny and Class 1A in Des Moines.
CLASS 2A NORTH SCOTT DISTRICT
Teams — Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clinton, Dubuque Senior, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley.
CLASS 2A BETTENDORF DISTRICT
Teams — Bettendorf, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Western Dubuque, Linn-Mar.
CLASS 1A DUBUQUE WAHLERT DISTRICT
Teams — Davenport Assumption, Camanche, DeWitt Central, Independence, Maquoketa, Marion, Dubuque Wahlert.
Substate team meets — Teams advancing from the North Scott district will play at Cedar Rapids Kennedy; the Bettendorf district at Bettendorf; and the Wahlert district at Waterloo Columbus.
Outlook — When it comes to postseason tennis, teams typically keep it close to the vest on which players will be competing in singles and doubles. It’s usually not announced until the morning of the tournament, so looking ahead at this point is purely speculative. For Hempstead, Kareem Kassas and Jake Althaus could make a nice run in singles, but the duo has had an especially strong season at No. 1 doubles and that could be the way to go. Senior and WD have had up-and-down seasons with younger lineups, so anything is possible there. Wahlert might throw a few different looks. Charlie Fair won the city singles championship and figures to go that route, having already reached the state singles tournament and is hungry to go deeper to cap a strong career. However, Fair and Jack Freiburger have played well at No. 1 doubles. In the team tournament, the Golden Eagles are fresh off their sixth straight city title and have a young but talented roster of players — including Ricky Walker, Sam Timp, Roan and Nolan Martineau — in another push to qualify for state.
GIRLS
All regional singles and doubles meets are set to begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19. Each meet will begin with a coaches meeting and seeding meeting before play begins. The event’s rain date is set for Friday, May 21.
Qualifiers will advance to the singles and doubles state tournament scheduled for June 2-3.
Team regional play begins on Saturday. The following rounds will be held on May 22 and May 24, with the final state tournament action held on June 5.
CLASS 2A CLINTON REGIONAL
Teams — Bettendorf, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clinton, Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar.
CLASS 2A NORTH SCOTT REGIONAL
Teams — Davenport Central, Davenport North, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City West, Muscatine, North Scott.
CLASS 2A PLEASANT VALLEY REGIONAL
Teams — Burlington, Cedar Rapids Washington, Davenport West, Iowa City Liberty, Pleasant Valley, Western Dubuque.
CLASS 1A DECORAH REGIONAL
Teams — Aplington-Parkersburg, Charles City, Clear Lake, Decorah, Dubuque Wahlert, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Osage, Waverly-Shell Rock.
CLASS 1A CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER REGIONAL
Teams — Camanche, Cedar Rapids Xavier, DeWitt Central, Independence, Marion, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon/Lisbon, South Tama.
Regional team first-round matches on Saturday — Class 2A: Davenport North at Dubuque Senior; Waterloo East at Western Dubuque; Dubuque Hempstead received a bye and will play either Linn-Mar or Iowa City Liberty in Cedar Falls on May 22; Class 1A: Dubuque Wahlert vs. Oelwein at Waverly-Shell Rock; Maquoketa vs. Mount Vernon at Independence.
Outlook — Again, looking ahead to which bracket the players will compete in is speculative. After winning its first city title since 2016, Hempstead has a deep group of players and holds the talent to make a push in the state team bracket. In singles and doubles play, it’s more wide open. Peyton Connolly, Megan Sleep, Sydney Thoms, Madison Lewis and Riley and Peyton Weber can be plugged in about anywhere. For the Rams, top players Natalie Kaiser and Riley O’Donnell have qualified for state previously and seem likely to be in the singles bracket. However, Maddy Sampson-Brown is another strong player for Senior and she could be paired with either of them on the doubles side. A young Western Dubuque team has been led by Meg Besler, who has held her own at No. 1 this season and could test the field in singles. Wahlert’s Caroline Hutchinson captured the city singles championship this spring and with previous state experience, you could expect her to stay the course there. She has had a nice year playing with Claire Walker at No. 1 doubles, which is another option.