It wasn’t exactly the way they wanted to get in, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints are headed back to the USHL’s Clark Cup Playoffs.

Moments after a flat performance in a 6-3 home loss to the Madison Capitols, the Saints secured a postseason berth when Muskegon dropped an 8-3 decision at Green Bay. Dubuque owns the USHL’s longest active playoff streak of 12 and has yet to miss the postseason since returning to the league in 2010-11. (The USHL cancelled the 2020 playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

