The Platteville volleyball team began to turn around an up-and-down season on a Thursday night in late September.
The Hillmen squeaked out a five-set victory at Southwest Wisconsin Conference rival River Valley that buoyed their confidence for the most important part of the season. Platteville dropped a pair of matches two days later to traditional Wisconsin powerhouse programs Madison Memorial and Sauk Prairie, but the confidence from that River Valley win sparked an eight-match winning streak and a WIAA Division 2 regional championship that puts them two wins away from a state tournament berth.
Camryn Nies contributed 13 kills, 25 digs and an ace on Saturday night as the sixth-seeded Hillmen bounced second-seeded River Valley, 25-14, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, in the regional final at Spring Green. Platteville will visit West Salem in the sectional semifinals on Thursday night, while Barron and Bloomer square off in the other semifinal.
“It’s an incredible feeling to win a regional championship,” Nies said. “It’s a feeling like no other to see all our fans and our coaching staff and everyone so proud of us and supporting us like they have the last few weeks. It’s been awesome.”
Platteville lost its first two matches against River Valley before the 3-2 victory on Sept. 29.
“We all knew we could beat them, and that was our opportunity to prove it to ourselves,” Nies said. “We used the momentum from that night and just kept going.
“We just started to figure it all out and started working together more. Our chemistry got a lot better, and we started picking each other up a lot more. Mistakes are going to happen, but we didn’t let them bother us. We just moved on from them.”
During the winning streak, the Hillmen have posted four sweeps and four matches of dropping only one set. They swept No. 11-seeded Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and No. 3 Wisconsin Dells in the first two rounds of regional play before Saturday’s match against River Valley.
On Saturday, Maddison Carl contributed 10 kills and 21 digs; Hailey Weigel added nine kills; Jaxcyn Berntgen posted 16 digs, an ace, 34 assists and two blocks; Ellie Temperly had two blocks and an ace; and McKenna McNeill served one ace.
“We kind of got off to a slow start in conference, but we made a few rotational changes toward the end of the season and we’ve really started to play well as a team,” Platteville coach Denise Berntgen said. “But now, we’re doing a really good job of covering our little mistakes, and our serving has been a real positive in our tournament matches so far.
“We’re really excited about winning the regional and keeping things going. There’s no better time to be playing your best volleyball than tournament time.”
Platteville lost to West Salem in an early season tournament, but the Hillmen played without a pair of starters due to injury. West Salem swept top-seeded Dodgeville in the regional final Saturday night.
“They’re a very good team,” Berntgen said of West Salem. “They play a similar tempo to us, so it should be a really good match.”
