Matthew Kopperud saw this coming.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints enjoyed its biggest goal output of the season on Friday night in a 7-1 blitzing of Waterloo. It marked the Black Hawks’ most-lopsided loss at Young Arena in the USHL's Tier I era, which spans nearly 20 seasons.
Kopperud recorded the first hat trick by a Saints player since the 2017-18 season and added an assist. Eleven different players notched at least a point, and Erik Portillo made 21 saves to earn his ninth win of the season.
“We’ve been held down on the scoresheet a lot lately, playing a lot of 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 games,” said Kopperud, who raised his season goal total to five. “But tonight we finally capitalized on all of our chances, and it blew up.
“I definitely saw this coming. Our practices have been geared around scoring more goals and doing more offensive stuff. It’s been paying off. Tonight, we finally broke through.”
Dubuque peppered goalie Gabriel Carriere with 20 shots in the opening period en route to a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Kopperud scored his third and fourth goals of the season in the final 6:41 to reward the Saints for a dominant period in which Portillo saw only six shots.
Kopperud scored his first goal after taking a drop pass from Ty Jackson, whose speed entering the Waterloo zone created separation. Kopperud wired a wrist shot past the glove of Carriere into the top right corner of the net at the 13:19 mark.
With 23 seconds remaining in the period, Ty Jackson fed a streaking Braden Doyle, who played catch with Kopperud after entering the Waterloo zone. Kopperud made a curl-and-drag move around a diving defenseman for firing another wrist shot past Carriere’s glove hand.
“From the start, the guys played like they meant it,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “They wanted to skate tonight. Obviously, there’s preparation that goes into it during the week, and (assistants) Evan (Dixon) and Justin (Hale) did a great job as always. But tonight, the players’ effort and execution is the thing that needs to be celebrated.”
The Saints stretched their lead to 3-0 at the 4:04 mark of the second period on an Antonio Venuto power play goal. Riese Gaber made a pass-fake to create time and space before finding Kopperud in the slot. Carriere stopped the initial shot, but Venuto put the rebound into an open net for his fifth goal of the season.
Defenseman Luke Robinson scored the first goal of his USHL career 6:13 later to make it 4-0. Gaber made a cross-ice pass from the left wall, and Robinson wristed a shot just inside the right goal post. Stephen Halliday picked up a secondary assist.
Kyle Haskins ended Portillo’s shutout bid 1:51 into the third period on a goal assisted by Ryder Rolston and Ryan Drkulec. But Kopperud completed his hat trick 4:24 later with a goal set up by Aidan Fulp and Reggie Millette to regain the four-goal cushion.
“That’s my first hat trick in Junior hockey, and it felt amazing,” said Kopperud, who played the last two seasons with Merritt of the British Columbia Hockey League and will skate at Arizona State University next fall. “But the most important thing is we won in a tough barn.”
Gaber stretched the lead to 6-1 with his 10th of the season at the 10:22 mark, and Dylan Jackson added the extra point two minutes later with his ninth of the year. Ryan Beck set up both goals, and Halliday added a helper on Gaber’s tally.
Dubuque, which visits Des Moines tonight for the second game in a five-game road trip, improved to 5-0-1 on the road this season. Waterloo suffered its first defeat on Young Arena ice in seven outings.
The Saints went 1-for-5 with the man-advantage and stopped all three of the Black Hawks’ power plays. Dubuque finished with a 40-25 advantage in shots.
The victory avenged a 3-2 home setback to the Black Hawks on Nov. 8 in which the Saints thought they played well enough to win.
“It was helpful that we’d already played them, but I don’t think revenge had anything to do with it,” David said. “It’s very difficult to play them in this arena, and we had the game at home prior to this one. It was good that we had some experience playing them prior to coming into this setting.”