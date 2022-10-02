IOWA CITY — This time, the top-5 team came to Kinnick to thrive.
Blake Corum ran for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy threw for 155 yards and a score, and No. 4 Michigan held off Iowa, 27-14, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) won for the first time in its last five trips to Iowa City and handed the Hawkeyes (3-2, 1-1) just their second home defeat against a top-five team in the last 14 seasons.
“We looked at that. We haven’t won here since 2005,” said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who earlier in the week said that Kinnick Stadium is the place where top-five teams go to die.
He also compared it to last season, when Michigan played its first road game of the year in Week 5 against Wisconsin.
“We hadn’t won at Wisconsin since 2008. We keep track of those things,” Harbaugh said. “Great thrill of victory, great thrill of winning. Best win of the week.”
The Wolverines improved to 44-15-4 all-time against Iowa in a series that dates to 1900. The Hawkeyes are just 3-12 against top-5 Michigan teams.
The pink locker room had zero impact on the Wolverines. Players brought pink towels out to the field and were waving them around before kickoff.
“Let them know that we don’t care. The pink locker room, bring it right out to the field,” McCarthy said. “It doesn’t matter. It didn’t faze us.”
It definitely didn’t slow them down, either.
Michigan took its opening possession 75 yards on 11 plays, taking a 7-0 lead on Ronnie Bell’s 16-yard run with 9:53 left in the first quarter.
“We had to take their juice from them,” offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said, “and I think we did that.”
Iowa’s offense never really got out of neutral until the game was out of hand. The Hawkeyes’ four first-half possessions ended with three punts and a fake kneeldown in the final seconds of the half.
Michigan outgained Iowa, 236-91, over the first two quarters and amassed 131 rushing yards through 30 minutes.
The Wolverines accumulated 18 first downs in the first half; Iowa ran just 18 total plays before the break.
“I thought we still executed today; we were just inconsistent to our standards in the first half,” said Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, who threw for 246 yards and a touchdown but was sacked four times. “We had three drives in the first half, on the first drive we couldn’t execute, on the second drive I couldn’t execute and the third drive penalties hurt us and we hurt ourselves.”
Michigan ran for 172 yards in the game and were 4-for-4 on red zone scoring chances.
Jake Moody kicked field goals of 44 and 35 yards as the Wolverines took a 13-0 lead into the locker room.
It didn’t get much better after halftime, either — although it didn’t look quite as lopsided statistically.
McCarthy threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards for a 20-0 lead midway through the third quarter before the Hawkeyes finally found a rhythm offensively.
“We couldn’t get off the field, and if you can’t stop the run, it’s tough,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “They did a really good job, and it looked like they were executing very well, too.”
Kaleb Johnson’s 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter put Iowa on the board, and the Hawkeyes had a chance to get within a single possession midway through the fourth quarter. But a fourth-down pass to Sam LaPorta was caught a yard short of the first-down marker and an offensive pass interference penalty on the play was declined by Michigan.
Iowa forced a three-and-out, but Petras was sacked twice and hit four times as the Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at their own 28 with 2:30 left.
Corum scored on a 20-yard run with just less than 2 minutes left. Iowa drove the length of the field and cut the deficit back to 13 on Petras’ 5-yard pass to Luke Lachey with 8 seconds left.
Lachey finished with four receptions for 84 yards. Petras completed 21 of 31 passes.
Iowa ran for just 35 yards on 24 carries, an average of 1.5 yards per rush. The Hawkeyes are averaging 2.8 yards per rush for the season.
“We’re a work in progress,” Ferentz said. “I’m not discouraged by our guys. In fact, I’m encouraged by some of the things I’m seeing. But we’re going to have to keep moving and obviously have to get better. We’re not going to win a game scoring seven points.”
