The Dubuque Fighting Saints added nine forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders to their organizational depth chart in Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft on Wednesday.
“The first few rounds, we addressed some immediate needs and we got the target players we really wanted,” Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson said. “I’m really excited about the established players we added and think they’ll fit in really well with the veterans we have coming back.
“It was a good mix of veterans who can compete for roster spots right away and some younger, high-end players who will compete for spots on the affiliates list.”
A capsule look at Wednesday’s selections:
Kevin Reidler — With the eighth overall pick in the first round, the Saints selected the 6-foot-6, 201-pound goaltender. The 2004-born Galve, Sweden, native went 14-16-0 with a 2.89 goals against average and .911 save percentage with AIK at the Swedish J20 level this season and represented his country at the international level. The Ottawa Senators selected Reidler in the fifth round, 151st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Joona Väisänen — The 6-foot, 161-pound right-shot defenseman from Espoo, Finland, recorded four goals and 28 points in 44 games for the Kiekko Espoo U20 squad and also represented Finland internationally at the U19 and U20 levels this season. The 2004-born Väisänen went to Dubuque in the second round, 24th overall.
Dubuque previously traded its third-round pick to Des Moines.
Erik Pählsson — In the fourth round, No. 55 overall, the Saints selected the 6-1, 183-pound right wing from Landskrona, Sweden. He finished third on the Swedish J20 league scoring chart with 26 goals and 63 points in 46 games and also represented Sweden at the U19 and U20 levels this season. He is also a 2004 birth year player.
Colin Ralph — Four picks later in the fourth round, the Saints took the 6-4, 207-pound left-shot defenseman from Maple Grove, Minn. The 2005-born prospect accumulated two goals and 35 points in 54 games for the Shattuck St. Mary’s (Minn.) Prep 18U squad this season.
Marcus Limpar Lantz — With the first of two fifth-round selections, Dubuque landed the 6-foot, 187-pound center from Sollentuna, Sweden, who will be entering his final season of Junior hockey eligibility. He previously played with Saints goaltender Marcus Brännman at Orebro HK J20 and currently plays for the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League. He posted 16 goals and 43 points in 65 regular-season games. Limpar Lantz also has international experience at the U16 and U17 levels.
Ritter Coombs — Two picks later, the Saints drafted the son of former associate head coach Joe Coombs. Ritter Coombs, a 6-1, 174-pound forward, was born in Dubuque in 2006 and put up 31 goals and 49 points in 70 games for the Northwood School in New York. He also played six games for his father with El Paso of the North American Hockey League.
Hugo Laring — The 6-2, 190-pound goaltender from Goteborg, Sweden, went in the sixth round, 86th overall. A 2006 birth year goalie, he played for Frolunda this season and posted a goals against average of 2.62 and a save percentage of .920. Laring has represented Sweden at the U16 and U17 levels.
Jonathan Morello — In the seventh round, with the 97th overall pick acquired from Muskegon, the Saints took the 6-1, 168-pound forward from Toronto. The 2006-born Clarkson University commit tallied 16 goals and 40 points in 51 games with the St. Michael’s Buzzers in the Ontario Junior Hockey League this season.
Isaiah Norlin — Four picks later, the Saints selected the 6-5, 195-pound rightshot defenseman from Minneapolis. A 2003-born Clarkson commit, he put up six goals and 44 points in 54 games for the West Kelowna Warriors of the British Columbia Hockey League this season.
Dubuque previously traded its eighth round pick to Waterloo.
Simon Wang — In the ninth round, 131st overall, Dubuque drafted the 6-2, 187-pound left defenseman from Beijing, China. He played for the North York Rangers U16 AAA team in the Greater Toronto Hockey League and tallied three goals and seven points as a 2007 birth year player this season.
Caton Ryan — The 6-foot, 178-pound left wing from Ottawa, Ontario, went in the 10th round, 146th overall. The 2006-born prospect scored 14 goals among his 38 points in 55 games for the Carleton Place Canadiens in the Central Canada Hockey League this season.
Dryden Allen — Dubuque selected the 6-foot, 158-pound right defenseman from Niagara Falls, Ontario, in the 11th round, 161st overall. He recorded two goals and 24 points in 36 games for the Southern Tier Admirals U16 AAA team this season. Allen is a 2007 birth year player.
Kole Altergott — The 6-1, 175-pound forward from Green Bay, Wis., went in the 12th round, 177th overall. The 2003-born rightshot forward tallied nine goals, 21 points and 138 penalty minutes in 52 games for Fairbanks of the North American Hockey League.
Jordan Murray — In the 13th round, 191st overall, the Saints selected the 5-6, 116-pound left defenseman from Decker, Manitoba. A 2006-born player, he scored a goal and 12 points in 39 games for the Portage Terriers in the Manitoba Jr. Hockey League.
Saxton Tess — The 5-11, 170-pound left wing from Dallas went in the 14th round, 206th overall. He played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Prep 18U team and tallied 24 goals and 51 points in 68 games. He is a 2005 birth year player.
Nick Baer — Dubuque took the 6-foot, 180-pound right-shot defenseman from Minnetonka, Minn., in the 15th round, 221st overall. The 2004-born prospect recorded two goals, 12 points and 55 penalty minutes in 57 games for the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American League.
Michael Valdez — The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Denver went to Dubuque in the 16th round, 236th overall. A 2004-born forward, he tallied five goals, 13 points and 40 penalty minutes in 48 games for the Wenatchee Wild of the British Columbia Hockey League.
Sam Frandina — Dubuque selected the 5-7, 166-pound right-defenseman from Hanover, N.H., in the 17th round, 251st overall. The 2004-born defenseman had one goal and seven points in 19 games for Madison of the USHL and two goals and 17 points in 26 games for the Chippewa Steel of the NAHL this season.
Matthew Desiderio — In the 18th round, 267th overall, Dubuque landed the 6-4, 209-pound left defenseman from North Caldwell, N.J. The 2005-born Brown University commit tallied five goals and 20 points in 59 games for the Austin Bruins of the NAHL.
John Brown — With their final pick — in the 19th round, 281st overall — Dubuque landed the 6-2, 185-pound forward from Canton, Ohio. The 2006-born prospect put up seven goals and 25 points in 59 games for the Cleveland Barons 16U AAA team.
