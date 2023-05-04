Reidler
Buy Now

The Dubuque Fighting Saints selected Swedish goaltender Kevin Reidler in the first round of the United States Hockey League Draft on Wednesday. He is an Ottawa Senators prospect.

 Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Dubuque Fighting Saints added nine forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders to their organizational depth chart in Phase II of the United States Hockey League Draft on Wednesday.

“The first few rounds, we addressed some immediate needs and we got the target players we really wanted,” Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson said. “I’m really excited about the established players we added and think they’ll fit in really well with the veterans we have coming back.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.