Caden Helle pitched a complete game Monday night to lead Clayton Ridge/Central to a 3-2 victory over Oelwein in an Iowa Class 2A District 5 baseball quarterfinal at Arlington, Iowa.

The WarEagles (6-23) advanced to play at top-seeded Cascade (21-7) at 7 p.m. tonight in the second semifinal. Sumner-Fredericksburg (18-5) plays Denver (5-22) in the first semifinal at Cascade.

