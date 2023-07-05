Caden Helle pitched a complete game Monday night to lead Clayton Ridge/Central to a 3-2 victory over Oelwein in an Iowa Class 2A District 5 baseball quarterfinal at Arlington, Iowa.
The WarEagles (6-23) advanced to play at top-seeded Cascade (21-7) at 7 p.m. tonight in the second semifinal. Sumner-Fredericksburg (18-5) plays Denver (5-22) in the first semifinal at Cascade.
Cascade swept Clayton Ridge/Central in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday at Bernard, Iowa.
Helle struck out five, walked two, hit one batter and scattered seven hits while throwing 100 pitches against Oelwein. Clayton Ridge/Central made the most of two hits and six walks to scratch out the victory. Max Nuehring doubled and drove in a run, and Kyler Millard had the other hit for the WarEagles.
North Tama 7, Maquoketa Valley 6 — At Delhi, Iowa: Mathew Schaul laced two doubles, Bryce Vaske had two hits, and Trevor Grimm drove in three runs, but the Wildcats dropped a quarterfinal game in the Iowa Class 1A District 5 tournament. Maquoketa Valley ended its season at 9-12 despite collecting eight hits.
Independence 8-7, Maquoketa 2-2 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Kasey Coakley, Jaden Fitzpatrick, Dylan Mangler and Carter Meyer had two hits apiece for Maquoketa in the opener of a non-conference doubleheader against former WaMaC Conference rival Independence. Jonny Burns added a pair of hits in the nightcap for the Cardinals. Maquoketa finished the regular season at 8-22 and faces No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque in the first round of the Class 3A postseason on Friday in Farley, Iowa.