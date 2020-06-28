His high school resume reads like a highlight reel.
Zach Woodworth’s four years at Shullsburg High School were jam packed with academic honors, varsity letters, and extracurricular activities. Many would find his workload exhausting, but for the 2020 Telegraph Herald Scholar-Athlete, it was just the recipe for success.
“I’ve always taken a lot of pride in my academics and worked hard to get good grades,” said Woodworth, who graduated with a 4.018 GPA. “It’s just something I’ve always done. I kind of learned it from my parents and followed in their footsteps.”
Woodworth’s list of academic achievements includes the Distinguished Honor Roll and Academic Plaque; top honors that he shares with only a select few in his graduating class.
The pinnacle for Woodworth, however, was being named Shullsburg High School’s Class of 2020 Valedictorian.
“I would definitely call that the exclamation point on my high school career,” Woodworth said. “It was just a nice thing to earn to show all the work I’ve put in to getting good grades and doing what I need to in high school.”
The classroom was not the only place where Woodworth excelled. He competed four years each in football, basketball, baseball and trap shooting, earning a total of 11 varsity letters. He says his involvement in sports only enhanced his success in the classroom.
“One of the biggest things that athletics taught me was teamwork,” he said. “There’s not always a ton of teamwork in the classroom but (being involved in) athletics always helped me form a bond with the people I have to work with and may be unfamiliar with.”
And in true team spirit, Woodworth says his favorite memories from high school sports were making it to the WIAA state football championship game as a freshman and winning the regional championship as a junior in basketball.
“The reaction we got from the people in Shullsburg and from my teammates and classmates was great. Everyone was just so proud of the players, it just felt really cool to be part of those teams,” he said.
Woodworth also was a member of the high school band, an officer in FFA, a member of the 4-H club, a member of the National Honor Society and participated in the Shullsburg High School Musical.
He says his excruciatingly full schedule did present some hardships, but also provided the structure he needed to stay focused on his studies.
“It was a challenge to get things done in a certain time frame and to fit everything in,” Woodworth said. “But it was also very beneficial to have so much going on because I wouldn’t sit there and waste time. It taught me a lot about how to manage my time.”
This fall, he’ll be attending the University of Wisconsin in Madison to study engineering. Woodworth has earned an impressive amount of scholarships, and there is no doubt he will utilize everything he accomplished in four years at Shullsburg High to his advantage in college.
“I have learned just countless and countless life skills through FFA, through school and through the different sports I was involved in,” Woodworth said. “I’ve just learned a lot of leadership skills and organizational skills. Whether it’s in college or in my future career, I think having that experience of being a leader will be a great help.”
There is one uncertainty about Woodworth’s upcoming freshman year at UW, however, and it’s the thing he’s most excited about.
“Watching the Badgers is one of the things I’m most looking forward to if that happens,” he said. “But, (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) who knows at this point.”