Jonathan Kelso enjoyed the greatest offensive season in University of Wisconsin-Platteville baseball program history, and the country took notice.
The junior from Villa Park, Ill., earned first-team all-American honors from D3baseball.com on Wednesday. Coe College’s T.J. Deardorff, a Dubuque Senior graduate, made the fourth team.
Kelso received all-Midwest Region Player of the Year honors from D3baseball.com, and he earned a spot on the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Midwest Region first team on Tuesday. Last month, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named him as its player of the year as well.
He became the first player in program history to be named All-Midwest Region Player of the Year and WIAC Player of the Year.
Kelso led the WIAC in hits (69), batting average (.442), slugging percentage (.782), on-base percentage (.532), on-base-plus-slugging (1.314) and stolen bases (27). He finished second in runs (55), total bases (122), doubles (18) and triples (4) and fourth in home runs (9). Kelso broke the school single-season record for hits and total bases while recording the best batting average since Brian Potter hit .443 in 1996.
Kelso recorded a hit in 36 of the 41 games he played, had a season- and career-best 13-game hitting streak and finished the season with a 10-game hitting streak. He recorded 25 multi-hit games with seven games of three or more hits. Kelso did not commit an error in 115 chances while starting all 41 games in centerfield.
Kelso also owns the Pioneer’s career hit record with 197 since joining the program in 2018.
Deardorff, a senior starting pitcher and utility man for Coe, tied the American Rivers Conference record for wins in a single season with nine. He finished 9-1 with a 1.88 ERA, surrendering just 15 earned runs in 71.2 innings of work. He racked up 72 strikeouts and walked just 12 batters while holding opponents to a .180 batting average.
Coe trio named all-region — Three former Dubuque County high school standouts earned all-Central Region accolades from D3baseball.com. Dyersville Beckman grad Riley LeGrand and Deardorff landed on the second team, and Wahlert grad Isaac Evans earned third-team accolades.
LeGrand, a senior left fielder, led the Kohawks in batting average, finishing the year at .405 with 64 hits. He had 12 doubles and five triples, adding 33 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. Evans, a fellow outfielder, was third on the team in average, finishing with a .373 clip as the Kohawks’ leadoff man. He shared the team lead with 15 doubles while adding 24 RBIs and breaking the school record for stolen bases in a season with 25 in 31 attempts. Evans posted an on-base percentage of .464.
Duhawks duo feted — Loras College’s Luke Fennelly and Ethan Peters earned spots on the D3baseball.com and American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings All-Central Region Team. Fennelly, the A-R-C Position Player of the Year, made the second team and Peters landed on the third team.
Fennelly, a senior shortstop from Davenport, Iowa, commanded at the plate with a conference-leading 11 home runs to place him second in the Duhawks’ single-season record book. The senior slugger ranked second in slugging percentage (.673), was fourth in the A-R-C with 11 doubles and a .393 batting average and went 11-for-12 in stolen bases.
Peters, a junior pitcher from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., dominated batters on the mound, primarily seeing action in relief. Peters threw 37 innings and allowed only five runs on 18 hits with 55 strikeouts to his name. The junior hurler notched a career-best six saves on the season with a 2-2 record.
Loras’ Jones named national coach of year — The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named Loras College’s Matt Jones as the women’s NCAA Division III track and field coach of the year for the second time in his career. Jones led the Duhawks to the national championship for the second consecutive year (Loras also won the title in 2019, and the pandemic wiped out last year’s season).
In his eighth season as head coach, the Duhawks landed 10 all-America awards at the NCAA meet in Greensboro, N.C., over the weekend.
Blaser named academic all-MVC — University of Northern Iowa senior thrower William Blaser earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team. The Western Dubuque graduate earned a 4.0 grade point average in kinesiology and sport performance.
Nominees must have placed in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay event at the indoor or outdoor MVC Championships, maintain a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average and be at least a sophomore in academic and athletic standings to be eligible.
Kirkwood goes 2-2 at World Series — Kirkwood Community College went 2-2 before bowing out of the National Junior College Athletic Association World Series in Enid, Okla., on Tuesday. Dyersville Beckman grad Joel Vaske went 5-for-17 in the tournament. The Eagles’ roster also includes Hempstead grad Andrue Henry and Western Dubuque grads Sam Goodman and Zach Bierman. Kirkwood finished 44-22.
Loras wrestling adds ex-Hawkeye — Loras College wrestling coach TJ Miller announced the hiring of Jeren Glosser as an assistant coach on Tuesday. Glosser previously served as an assistant coach at William Penn University after competing for the University of Iowa.
Glosser was a four-year letter winner for the Hawkeyes, posting a 74-19 record at 149, 157 and 165 lbs. with 20 career pins and wrestled unattached his first season at Iowa with an impressive 15-4 ledger. He placed twice at the Midlands Championship during his career.
A native of Eddyville, Iowa, he graduated in 2020 with a degree in environmental science and worked at the Wapello County Soil and Water Conservation District as well as coaching at NAIA William Penn during the 2020-21 season and leading the Southern Iowa Outlaws wrestling club for K-12 wrestlers as the head coach.