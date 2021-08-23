Tommy Specht gave the West squad its best chance at a hit Sunday night in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.
Leading off the top of the ninth inning and facing Jacob Miller of Baltimore, Ohio, in his only plate appearance, the Dubuque Wahlert senior swung at the first pitch and pulled a sinking line drive into right field. But the East’s Ryan Clifford, of Raleigh, N.C., made a diving catch to help preserve the first-ever no-hitter in the 19th annual showcase event at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
Ten East pitchers combined for the no-hitter in a 9-1 victory. The East collected 11 hits, and each team committed an error.
Specht became the third consecutive Dubuque County player to participate in the Perfect Game All-American Classic, which showcases 60 of the top Major League Baseball prospects just prior to their senior years in high school. Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris played in the 2019 event and recently began his sophomore season at the University of Mississippi, and Wahlert’s Ian Moller played in the game last year before being selected by the Texas Rangers in the fourth round of this summer’s MLB Draft.
Perfect Game listed Specht as the No. 39 prospect in his graduating class after sitting at No. 51 in the previous rankings. Baseball America considers him the No. 27 prospect in his class.
Specht began this season with his high school team before joining the East Coast Sox travel organization. He also participated in the Perfect Game National Showcase, the MLB/USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline League, and the Area Code Games in San Diego.