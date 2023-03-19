Whitney Leipold doubled, homered and drove in two runs, and the Loras College softball team edged Bowdoin, 9-8, on Saturday in Clermont, Fla.
Grace Houghton doubled and drove in two runs, and Abby Jones and Morgan Machovec scored two runs apiece as Loras won for the sixth time in eight games on its trip ito Florida.
Ashyln Hemm got the no decision for Loras after striking out eight and allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits and a walk in five innings.
Laurissa Klapatauska (1-0) earned the victory despite allowing three runs on four hits in one inning. Bowdoin rallied to take an 8-7 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Loras answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half, and Rachel Peat struck out one in a perfect seventh inning to earn the save.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 0 — At Lillis AWC: Michael Dziewior delivered a team-high 11 kills and Joe Horn added four aces, seven digs and 28 assists as the Duhawks (14-3, 3-2 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) swept Illinois Wesleyan, 25-21, 25-13, 25-14.
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 0 — At Canton, Mo.: Timothy Meyer and Tye Ojala had six kills apiece, Erik Schmidt served three aces to go with 34 assists and eight digs, and the Pride (8-16, 5-12 Heart of America Conference) swept Culver-Stockton, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16.
