Whitney Leipold doubled, homered and drove in two runs, and the Loras College softball team edged Bowdoin, 9-8, on Saturday in Clermont, Fla.

Grace Houghton doubled and drove in two runs, and Abby Jones and Morgan Machovec scored two runs apiece as Loras won for the sixth time in eight games on its trip ito Florida.

