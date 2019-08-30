Dubuque Hempstead coach Mike Hoskins says his team missed the playoffs by just a single win last year.
Looking at the Mustangs’ results from last year, they were even closer than that.
A fast start this year would go a long way toward washing out the disappointment of a 4-5 campaign in which Hempstead lost three of their first four games by a combined 10 points — including two by a single point each.
“We were right there, I just don’t think we closed together as a team in some games,” said Brok Millman, one of five players returning with playing experience along the offensive line. “Same expectations as last year. It’s going to be a battle and that’s pretty much what we’re going to do, is battle it out.”
After consecutive shutout losses to the district’s two playoff teams — state runner-up Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie — the Mustangs finished strong with three consecutive wins.
Hoskins believes a 5-4 record with Hempstead’s strength of schedule would have been enough to garner an at-large bid into the 16-team playoff field.
Instead, Southeast Polk grabbed the last slot, and the Mustangs finished 23rd in the Class 4A ratings percentage index.
“You lose two games by one, you lose another by eight to Bettendorf. We were right there with those guys,” Hoskins said.
The hope is that changes this year.
The Mustangs are pinning their hopes on a stronger and more physical offensive line, and with an incumbent quarterback returning there could be changes in the playbook.
Hoskins noted increased skill along the perimeter while talking about the return of junior QB Aidan Dunne.
With the team’s top two rushers graduated, Hoskins was asked if that meant the Mustangs would shift to more of an air attack after being a predominantly ground-based offense for decades.
The 1977 Hempstead grad was coy in his response.
“We’re going to look a little different this year. That’s about the only thing I’m going to say,” he said. “We’re going to look different and hopefully different is good.”
Along with Millman, the Mustangs return starters Caleb Heims and Cayden Lovett to the offensive line. Tim Gronau and Alex Hudson also saw playing time last year.
“We all just work as a team and get everything down,” Gronau said. “We just have to count on each other and, if we make a mistake, we go hard, we stay physical and get it done.”
Hudson is the smallest of the five returning linemen at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds. Millman stands 6-4 and checks in at 285 points while Lovett is 6-1 and 285. Heims is 6-3, 260.
Gronau tops them all at 6-8 and 305.
“You don’t want to understate it, you don’t want to overstate it, but when you go 300 at a tackle and 285 at the tackle, one’s 6-8 and one’s 6-4, and they can all run, Coach Hoskins better not mess those guys up,” said Hoskins, who also coaches the offensive line. “You just look at those guys, they’re big, physical men.”
They’ll be clearing space for a cadre of running backs that includes Jalen Smith, a junior who averaged 8.2 yards per carry last season, running for 155 yards on 19 touches.
Dunne, who missed the second half of the season due to injury, completed 41 of 90 passes for 465 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions.
No returning players caught a pass last season.
“We’re big, we can run, we’re good up front,” Hoskins said. “Skill-wise, we matured. We’ve got good skills on the outside, so we are cautiously optimistic. But, if we can stay healthy, we think we’ve got a shot to have a solid season.”