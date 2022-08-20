The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has denied Southwestern and East Dubuque’s appeal of a postseason football ban, East Dubuque superintendent T.J. Potts said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Representatives of both school districts went before the WIAA Board of Control on Aug. 12 to appeal the co-operative program’s postseason eligibility. As a new co-op created after the WIAA’s deadline, the program was subject to a two-year postseason ban.
The appeal was heard before a panel of 10. Southwestern/East Dubuque head football coach Joe Edler, Southwestern superintendent John Costello and athletic director Tom Koeller, and East Dubuque principal Darren Sirianni presented on behalf of the co-op.
But after a short deliberation, the board denied the appeal and upheld a postseason ban for 2022 and 2023.
The Southwestern program was unable to complete last season’s schedule following a rash of injuries, and the forecast moving forward left the program with an uncertain future as an 11-player program. Switching immediately to 8-player football in the middle of the WIAA’s two-year scheduling format would have resulted in a four-year postseason ban, prompting school officials to seek out a partner for a co-op.
East Dubuque officials could see a similar situation potentially playing out in their district a few years down the road and voted to join Southwestern.
The co-op opened its first season in the Six Rivers Conference on Friday night against Riverdale in Muscoda, Wis.
The WIAA allows teams that do not qualify for the postseason to schedule a Week 10 game.
Potts said the co-op intends to do that, with the aim of sending the team to play a game at a college venue.
“We intend to make the end of the season special, and if we can’t make the playoffs, we will make memories for our team and fans,” Potts wrote.
