The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has denied Southwestern and East Dubuque’s appeal of a postseason football ban, East Dubuque superintendent T.J. Potts said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.

Representatives of both school districts went before the WIAA Board of Control on Aug. 12 to appeal the co-operative program’s postseason eligibility. As a new co-op created after the WIAA’s deadline, the program was subject to a two-year postseason ban.

