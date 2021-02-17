Sometimes the shots just are not falling.
Unfortunately for the Dubuque Senior girls basketball team, it happened at the worst possible time.
The Rams could not overcome a sluggish first half in which they missed several close-range shots, and they bowed out of the Iowa Class 5A Region 3 quarterfinals with a 52-39 loss to Muscatine on Wednesday night at Nora Gym.
From the opening minutes, Senior left points on the table, as there seemed to be a lid on the basket. It allowed the visiting Muskies to build an early 10-4 advantage in the first quarter and a 13-6 lead after the first 8 minutes of play.
The Rams could not gain any sort of momentum in the second quarter, as every one of their baskets was matched by the visiting Muskies. Kayla Long, who had a game-high 25 points for Muscatine, sank a baseline jumper with 30 seconds to go in the half to give the visitors a 31-16 lead at the break.
Senior showed life early in the third as Olivia Baxter, who was held to just two points in the first half, scored six of the first eight points of the quarter. Her putback at 4:16 got the Rams within striking distance, at 32-22. Ella Johnson’s 3-pointer with 1:35 remaining in the third moved Senior within nine, at 37-26, and suddenly the crowd was alive.
“Our girls never give up and that’s just who they are,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “They fight and they claw and try to find a way. Unfortunately, tonight it just wasn’t enough.”
After Baxter sank two free throws midway through the fourth to keep Senior within striking distance at 43-32, Muscatine decided to play keep away and salt the clock, forcing the Rams to foul. The Rams were unable to track down a rebound after Muscatine missed the front end of a one-and-one, allowing more time to run off the clock.
Sophomore Elly Haber, who led the Rams with 12 points on the night, tried igniting one final comeback push with five consecutive points late in the game. Her 3-pointer with 2:52 to play got her team as close as it would get at 44-37.
“We all really played our hardest because we didn’t want our season to end,” Haber said. “We were all just trying to battle and leave it all on the floor and give everything we could.”
After another missed rebound opportunity for the Rams, Muscatine was able to chew even more time off the clock and seal the victory.
Senior closed its season at 11-7 but has a lot to be proud of and look forward to in a resurgent year. They were able to sweep their way to a city title and had the most program wins since the 2013 season. With a young and talented core group coming back, the Rams figure to be in the thick of things for the next few seasons.
“Those are always nice steps,” Deutsch said. “The good is that (this group) expects much more and those expectations that they have for themselves will continue to push them to get better.
“The bad is that this is always a tough way to go out at the end of the year—losing our first-round game against a tough opponent.”
Haber feels if her team continues to work in the offseason, as it did this past year, the future is bright for the young Rams.
“I think that if we keep working and pushing each other like we did this season, we’ll just keep getting better and better,” she said.