MANCHESTER, Iowa — It would be understandable to think with all the heat and humidity in the air, the season-opening game between Western Dubuque and host West Delaware would be a sluggish affair.

That thinking would be seriously wrong. The Bobcats and Hawks put on a back-and-forth offensive display that was a blur of long runs and passes before Western Dubuque pulled away for a 61-27 win.

