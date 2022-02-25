The NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional will take place today and Saturday at Five Flags Center. The top three wrestlers at each weight will advance to the national tournament, held March 11-12 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
SCHEDULE
Friday — Preliminary and first-round matches, 1 p.m.; Quarterfinals and consolation first and second round, 3 p.m.
Saturday — Semifinals and consolation third round, 11 a.m.; Consolation semifinals, 1 p.m.; Championship, third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches, 2:30 p.m.
THE FIELD
Teams — Augustana (Ill.), Buena Vista, Central, Coe, Cornell, Dubuque, Fontbonne, Huntingdon, Loras, Luther, Millikin, Nebraska Wesleyan, North Central, Schreiner, Simpson, University of the Ozarks, Wartburg, Westminster
Ranked wrestlers — 125: No. 2 Brady Kyner (Wartburg), No. 5 Nathan Rankin (Ozarks), No. 7 Alex Friddle (Coe); 133: No. 1 Robbie Precin (North Central), No. 3 Joe Pins (Wartburg), No. 9 Bryce Parke (Coe), No. 12 Zac Blasioli (Millikin); 141: No. 3 Javen Estrada (North Central), No. 5 Zayren Terukina (Wartburg), No. 11 Brock Henderson (Coe), No. 16 Jacob Dado (Ozarks); 149: No. 2 Kris Rumph (Wartburg), No. 5 Alex Villar (North Central), No. 6 Rob Areyano (Central), No. 7 Daniel Ruiz (Loras), No. 15 Riley Wright (Coe); 157: No. 4 David Hollingsworth (Wartburg), No. 5. Zeke Smith (Loras), No. 12 Zarik Anderson (Dubuque), No. 13 AJ Patterson (Coe), No. 14 Cole Cervantes (North Central); 165: No. 1 Bradan Birt (Millikin), No. 9 Casey Allen (Cornell), No. 13 Gabe Fiser (Loras), No. 16 Antwon Pugh (Wartburg); 174: No. 2 Zane Mulder (Wartburg), No. 5 Jacob Krakow (Loras), No. 9 Tristin Westphal (Coe); 184: No. 1 Kyle Briggs (Wartburg), No. 2 Shane Liegel (Loras), No. 8 Ryan Schott (Coe); 197: No. 2 Cody Baldridge (North Central), No. 6 Donovan Corn (Luther), No. 10 Mathieu Arsenault (Coe), No. 11 Kobe Woods (Wartburg), No. 15 Colin Murphy (Loras); 285: No. 2 Kaleb Reeves (Coe), No. 13 Sam Zook (Central)
NOTES
The NCAA hasn’t officially hosted a Division III national tournament since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 and 2021 tournaments were canceled, although the National Wrestling Coaches Assocation hosted an unofficial national tournament last season in Coralville, Iowa. ... Millikin’s Birt is already a four-time all-American and is trying to become a two-time national champion after winning the 165 crown last year. He was a 2017 Iowa state champion from Western Dubuque. ... Loras’ Liegel is also trying to add a second title to his resume after winning at 184 last year. He was a three-time Wisconsin state champion as a prep at River Valley. ... Wartburg’s Pins, a 2019 Iowa state champion from Dubuque Hempstead, placed third at 133 in his national tournament debut last year. ... Ryker Kurimski, a state medalist from Western Dubuque, competes for Coe.