Cuba City’s Hailey Stich (center) goes up for a kill between Southwestern’s Alana Splinter (10) and Bailey Schneider during their match Tuesday in Hazel Green, Wis. Stich recorded her 1,000th career kill in the Cubans’ sweep.
HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Cuba City senior Hailey Stich is having herself a week to remember.
The four-year starter hit the 1,000 mark in both digs and kills this week, while helping the Cubans remain unbeaten in SWAL conference play with a sweep over rival Southwestern Tuesday night.
Stich needed 10 kills to reach the 1,000 mark, and reached the milestone in Set 2 in which the Cubans won handedly, 25-10.
“This was always a goal of mine, and it was nice to do it in front of our big crowd,” Stich said. “After COVID shortened our season last year, I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to get it, so that just makes it feel like even bigger accomplishment.”
Stich finished the game with a team-high 14 kills, as the Cubans (14-6) defeated host Southwestern, 25-15, 25-10, 25-17.
“Hailey is a baller and she loves to compete,” Cuba City coach Keri Lawson said. “She has put in the work, and we are all very happy for her.”
The Cubans, who were without freshman starter Ella Vosberg, got seven kills from senior Paige Beau, while sophomore Ella McKinley dished out a team high 30 assists.
“Ella has done a great job of getting me the ball and adjusting her sets to where I need them,” Stich said. “She’s one of the younger girls that has really stepped up in a big role for us.”
Stich said that a conference title is the goal for this year’s team after winning the title in both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“Last year we had a split conference, but technically we won our division,” she said. “It wasn’t the same and it was kind of lame compared to other years, so we really want to get it this year.”
Lawson said that although the Cubans played in the spring, it took them a while to recover from the extended spring sports seasons like softball and track.
“We thought that would have given us an edge, playing in the spring and then getting back at it in the fall, but it took us a while to get going,” she said. “The kids didn’t get much of a break, and we are still working on getting to where we need to be.”
Southwestern, who defeated Darlington in five sets on Thursday, were led by Alana Splinter with five kills, while Kinsey Droessler added 13 digs. Alisa Ramaker added 10 assists.