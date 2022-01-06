POTOSI, Wis. — East Dubuque basketball prides itself on toughness.
For the first 3 minutes of their interstate matchup with Potosi on Thursday night, it appeared the Warriors left theirs in Illinois.
“We just needed to get tougher,” said East Dubuque senior guard Ben Montag. “We came out a little slow and we knew we had to get tough and do what we’re good at, which is playing hard defense.”
After an uncharacteristic opening 3 minutes left them in a 13-point deficit, the Warriors returned to who they are again and used a pivotal 16-1 run at the end of the first half to blitz past the Chieftains, 57-41, at Potosi High School. Montag led the Warriors with 20 points, while Dawson Feyen scored 12 points and Zach Freiburger added 11.
“There’s some talented kids out here, but they don’t have the experience that Dawson and Ben have,” East Dubuque coach Eric Miller said. “Ben really put the team on his back and showed them what they had to do there in the first half, and then Dawson made some great plays down the stretch. Those guys have won a lot of games for us. The younger guys pick up on it.”
The Chieftains (4-5) shot out like gangbusters, forcing the Warriors to call an early timeout. Dayton Udelhofen drove inside for a pretty reverse to make it 7-0 at the 16:10 mark, then Gavin Wunderlin drilled a trey before Brad Perry came off the bench and scored inside for an and-1 to drop ED into a 15-2 hole.
“I’m a big believer in our work is done in practice,” Miller said. “That timeout was a reminder that this is not how we play, not the defensive tenacity and toughness we play with, and communication was not good. It really was about tougher defensive possessions.”
East Dubuque (7-4) heated up, shooting 9-for-13 from the field in the final 9 minutes of the half, while holding the Chieftains to 2-for-11 shooting on the defensive end over that stretch to take control with a 16-1 run. Montag sank a trey, then Freiburger scored in the paint and Feyen connected from beyond the arc to give the Warriors their first lead, 23-22, at the 3:13 mark.
“It seems like every year we have guys that can score,” Montag said. “Whoever’s night it is to have the ball, they do what they’re supposed to do.”
Montag added a jumper and a free throw before Brody Tashner drilled a make from downtown for a 14-0 run and a 29-22 advantage with 43.3 seconds left. Levi Groom — who led Potosi with 12 points — made 1 of 2 at the line to end its scoring drought, but Feyen swished a jumper in the final seconds to hand the Warriors a 31-23 lead heading into the locker room.
“Once we communicated on defense and really started playing together, it really helped us use that defense and have it lead to our offense,” Feyen said.
East Dubuque remained consistent in the second half, leading by no less than eight points the rest of the way. The Warriors broke it open down the stretch by holding the Chieftains to 1-for-12 shooting and only four points in the final 9 minutes of play.
“After those first 3 minutes, it was Warrior basketball,” Miller said. “In the second half, that was much more what we do.”
While ED has four losses, three of them came against stiff competition at the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington, Ill., on Dec. 27-29. It’s those types of games they’re expecting in conference play and when tournament time rolls around.
“Those losses were tough opponents,” Feyen said. “Those tough, close losses that we had down there are going to help us later on, especially in February. The mental toughness aspect will really help us learn from those.”