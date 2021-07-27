Quick to call herself a small-town girl, Sami Martin jumped at the opportunity to compete with some of the nation’s best NCAA Division III women’s basketball players in Brazil.
The Loras College standout from Platteville, Wis., represented the Duhawks last week as a member of the Team USA D-III women’s basketball team, comprised of 10 players from seven institutions. The team embarked on a nine-day trip featuring three games, while also hosting a youth basketball clinic and touring the sights of Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
“It was an awesome experience,” said Martin, who has members of her family that are missionaries in Brazil. “To see a different country, and one that I have family ties to, was amazing. Playing basketball with some of these girls, you only know them for 10 days and never thought they could have that kind of impact on your life.”
The team also included two players from Coe College and another from Simpson, as the American Rivers Conference made up nearly half of its roster. The team was led by Bethany Lutheran head coach Lyle Jones and finished 2-1 in contests against Guarulhos, Mangueira and Fluminense.
“It was so much fun,” Martin said. “One of my roommates was from New York, and who would have thought that a small-town girl would have something in common with a girl from New York City, but it was great. Our hotel was 30 yards from the beach and we’d just love to go there and hangout.”
Martin learned of the invitation to play from Duhawks head coach Justin Heinzen, who recruited Martin to Loras after learning she was transferring from Division I Bradley University. Martin then spoke with former Duhawk players Marissa Schroeder and Kari Fitzpatrick, who both previously took the trip themselves.
“Coach told me about the trip and it just kind of drew me in,” Martin said. “I talked to some other girls that went before and they both said it was the time of their life.”
Perhaps the most rewarding portion of the trip was the youth basketball clinic, as players taught the game to children in the country that are less fortunate.
“It was special to coach basketball down there to a bunch of little kids, and some areas there aren’t as nice, and these kids aren’t used to instruction like that,” Martin said. “We went into the gym and went over stuff and they thought it was the coolest thing. It was pretty awesome.”
Martin played in all 13 games of Loras’ COVID-19 shortened schedule as a freshman last season, making 10 starts. She grabbed a team-best 88 rebounds and finished with 191 points to earn all-A-R-C first-team honors and became the program’s first D3hoops.com West All-Region Rookie of the Year.
“I feel like I can bring some of this experience to the team this year,” Martin said. “With the team bonding activities we did there, we only had 10 days and you had to click fast and we definitely did.”