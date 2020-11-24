BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Jim Dunne will soon join an elite class of Iowa high school football coaches.
The 1977 graduate of Dubuque Senior will be inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a special ceremony in the near future. Traditionally, the inductees are honored during the state football championships, but attendance at the UNI-Dome was limited this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dunne joins a 2020 Hall of Fame class that includes Duane Schulte (Cedar Rapids LaSalle/Xavier), Jerry Shafrath (Cornwith; Lena, Ill.; Cedar Falls, Hampton-Dumont) and Tom Wilson (English Valleys, Wilton, Ball State University, Dike-New Hartford and West Des Moines Dowling).
Dunne spent all 34 years of his coaching career at Grinnell. He served as an assistant under Steve Kriegel for 11 years before embarking on a 23-year run as an award-winning head coach.
Dunne posted a 174-67 record and won nine district championships as a head coach while winning Class 3A coach of the year accolades in 1998, when his team tied the best finish in program history by placing second. He took 15 teams to the playoffs and coached 59 all-staters.
The 1997 Shrine Bowl coach also served as a social studies teacher and activities director at Grinnell. He credits former Senior coaches Bill Jantsch and Roger Bentley for his passion for the sport.
The IFCA Hall of Fame features nearly 270 of the game’s coaching elites. The list includes former area coaches Wilbur Dalzell (Senior), Tom Kilburg (Western Dubuque), Tom Kopatich (Wahlert), Rock Pogemiller (Bellevue), Greg Purnell (Hempstead), Harold Sweet (Senior), Gailen Thomas (Wahlert) and Bob Timmerman (Hempstead).
IOWA SETS POSTSEASON WRESTLING ASSIGNMENTS
The Iowa High School Athletic Association recently announced the host sites for wrestling sectional and district tournaments, which take place Feb. 6 and Feb. 13.
Hempstead, Senior and Western Dubuque will compete in the Class 3A district meet at Waverly-Shell Rock with Cedar Falls, Mason City, Waterloo East, Waterloo West and the host school.
In Class 2A, Maquoketa will compete in the De Witt Central sectional, while Dubuque Wahlert has been assigned to West Delaware for sectionals and Solon for districts.
In Class 1A, Dyersville Beckman, Cascade, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley will wrestle in the Cascade Sectional and the Denver District, while Edgewood-Colesburg has been assigned to the MFL/Mar-Mac Sectional and Denver District. Bellevue will wrestle in the Lisbon Sectional and Wapello District.
First- and second-place winners from sectionals advance to districts. The top two district finishers advance to the state meet at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
WFCA HONORS AREA 11 FOR ACADEMICS
Eleven area players earned academic all-state accolades from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. To qualify for the honor, a player must be a senior who carries at least a 3.75 grade point average and earned a varsity letter.
The area players on the squad include: Belmont’s Riley Christensen; Cuba City’s Trey Barth; Lancaster’s Myles Bender, Cole Raisbeck and Dustin Tydrich; Platteville’s Seth Millsap, Connor Timlin and Adam Bird; Potosi/Cassville’s Jack Kaiser; Prairie du Chien’s Chad Achenbach; and River Ridge’s Gavin Esser.