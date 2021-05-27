Dubuque’s aspirations of sending at least one boys soccer team to the state tournament fell a goal short.
Senior and Wahlert both held leads in their respective substate finals, but the home team rallied back to send each program to one-goal losses on Wednesday.
Foster Hull gave Senior an early lead, but Class 3A No. 10-ranked Cedar Falls had a pair of answers to end the Rams’ magical season, 2-1, in a 3A substate final at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Cedar Falls.
The Rams, who on Monday won their first substate game in a decade in addition to all of their other milestones this season, ended the year 11-5.
Cedar Falls (19-3) advanced to its fourth state tournament, and its first since 2009.
In addition to reaching the substate final, the Rams this season also posted their highest win total in at least a decade. They opened the season with a 4-0 start for the first time since 2014 and earned their first victory over Wahlert since the same season. Senior also beat Linn-Mar for the first time in program history and claimed the outright city championship for the first time since 2012.
CLASS 2A
Wahlert held a second-half lead, but 2A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier scored twice in a 3-minute span to wrestle the lead back as the Saints clipped the No. 14 Golden Eagles, 3-2, in a 2A substate final in Cedar Rapids.
The Golden Eagles, who were seeking their third state tournament berth in four seasons, finished the campaign 9-9.
The Saints (12-5), who have qualified for the state tournament each of the last 12 seasons and all but one since 2001, scored in the game’s first 7 minutes.
Wahlert equalized late in the first half as the teams went to the break deadlocked at 1. The Eagles took the lead early in the second half, but the Saints drew even just a few minutes later before taking the lead for good with 18 minutes left.