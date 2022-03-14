Western Dubuque scored 94 team points and finished runner-up at the Mississippi Valley Conference boys indoor track & field meet on Monday night at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Cedar Falls won the title with 98 points. Dubuque Hempstead finished ninth, Dubuque Senior placed 12th and Dubuque Wahlert was 15th out of the 15 teams.
The girls portion of the meet is held on Tuesday night.
The Bobcats captured gold in the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:38.34 with the team of Kaleb Rowland, Tyler Horstman, Ian Fagan and Eli Naumann. Hempstead was second in 1:39.77 with Brendon Zheng, Justin Mootz, Luke Odefey and Derek Leicht.
WD secured another gold in the 1,600 sprint medley with Daviyon Gaston, Caleb Klein, Tim Horsfall and Dylan Schroeder clocking in at 3:52.03. The Mustangs were runner-up in that one as well, finishing in 3:52.50 with JoJo Lewis, Jacob Johnson, Odefey and George Holesinger.
The Bobcats earned runner-up in the 4x800 relay in 8:46.60 with Lucas Ingles, Nathan Williams, Brenden Begle and Ryan Digmann. WD finished third in the shuttle hurdle relay with Ashton Hogrefe, Colin McDermott, Brandon Decker and Tyler Horstman in 38.86 seconds. The Bobcats were also third in the 4x400 with Schroeder, Williams, Digmann and McDermott going 3:39.58.
Naumann finished runner-up in the 1,600 with a PR of 4:34.53. Hempstead's John Maloney was fifth in 4:40.48.
The Bobcats' Isaiah Hammerand placed third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:42.18. Rowland scored a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash for WD in 7.22 seconds.
WD went 2-3 in the shot put, as Josh Ernzen finished second (48-0.5) and Dakota Hoffman took third (44-2.5).
Hempstead's Lewis finished fourth in the high jump in 5 feet, 10 inches.
Senior's Jack Aitchison placed fifth in the 400 in 55.42. The Rams notched a fourth in the 4x200 with Nick Lambe, Beau Healey, Easton Stackis and Matthew Kruse crossing in 1:38.82.