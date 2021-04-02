With the loss of last season, area tennis coaches are expecting to have a more difficult time in assessing their lineups in the early part of this season.
That should create for a wide-open environment, with young players having to jump right in and compete immediately at the varsity level.
Here is a capsule look at area girls tennis teams in Iowa this spring:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sara Loetscher (seventh year)
2019 record — 11-4
Key players — Peyton Connolly (Sr.), Megan Sleep (Sr.), Sydney Thoms (Soph.)
Outlook — The Mustangs were primed for a big season last spring after placing second in their division of the Mississippi Valley Conference in 2019. Ava Hash and Grace Bortscheller were second team all-MVC picks that year, but sadly those two terrific players missed out on their senior seasons. Connolly received honorable mention in the MVC two years ago and along with Sleep, will make for a solid combination at the top of the roster. How the rest of the lineup fills out will be crucial — and newcomer Thoms figures to lead that charge.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Chris Miller (fifth year)
2019 record — 10-7
Key players — Natalie Kaiser (Sr.), Riley O’Donnell (Sr.), Maddy Sampson-Brown (Sr.)
Outlook — While three of the six potential starters from last spring have graduated, the Rams couldn’t be asking for a better top three to be back in the lineup. Kaiser and O’Donnell have raised the bar for Senior tennis, and Sampson-Brown has developed into a strong No. 3. Kaiser and O’Donnell are interchangeable as No. 1 players and were each set for big junior years. Both received all-MVC first team honors in 2019 and Kaiser is a two-time 2A state qualifier, while O’Donnell made her state debut two springs ago. Now, both are prepped for big senior seasons with the end goal of not only playing at state individually, but taking the program as a team.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Jim Fuerstenberg (second year)
2019 record — 14-5
Key players — Caroline Hutchinson (Sr.), Claire Walker (Jr.), Wanti Du (Jr.)
Outlook — There was plenty of excitement around the Golden Eagles program heading into last spring, and that was just postponed until now. After 15 seasons (1998-2013) leading the Wahlert boys tennis program to seven state team championships, two singles state champs and two doubles state champs, Coach Fuerstenberg is back in the fold — now with the girls. Hutchinson was an all-MVC performer who placed seventh at 1A state singles in 2019 and will move into the No. 1 position after a 12-3 record two springs ago at No. 2. With Walker also back on the court and a promising slate of newcomers that includes Du, Isabel Ungs and Lilah Takes, the Eagles are primed to build off of their fourth-place team state finish two years ago. Wahlert received the No. 4 ranking in the Iowa Class 1A preseason coaches poll.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Sam Nieman (fourth year)
2019 record — 6-10
Key player — Meg Besler (Sr.)
Outlook — Numbers continue to boom for the Bobcats, with 72 players signed up for last year’s canceled campaign and Coach Nieman expecting a similar number this spring. WD continues to build great depth for its program, but with the loss of key seniors comes plenty of uncertainty this season. Besler played No. 5 singles two years ago and was preparing to leap up to No. 1 last year, so now she’ll be tackling the No. 1 spot for the first time as a senior. Nieman doesn’t have much insight yet on his top players, so it’ll be touch-and-go for a bit with the hope that Besler can hold her own at the top of the lineup.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Andrea Raker (12th year)
2019 record — 0-9
Key players — Jenna Wiebenga (Jr.), Gracie Blair (Jr.)
Outlook — Losing last season was a crucial one in developing young players with action in the WaMaC Conference. With an experienced coach at the helm, the Cardinals are hoping to bounce back and be competitive this spring, and returning letterwinners Wiebenga and Blair will be critical in their roles in accomplishing that.