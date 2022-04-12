Riley Stuart expects a few more doses of playoff-style intensity in the final two weeks of the United States Hockey League season.
And that will only prepare the Dubuque Fighting Saints for what awaits at the end of the month, when the Clark Cup Playoffs begin for real. Second-place Dubuque (36-16-2-3) still has a shot at winning the Eastern Conference with five games remaining, but those won’t be easy contests by any means.
“It’s always hard to play desperate teams, and that’s for sure what we’re going to see from Cedar Rapids in these three games we have left against them,” said Stuart, the Saints’ captain. “It’s no secret that Cedar Rapids is a very physical team, but that’s the kind of hockey you can expect to see when it’s win or go home in the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a really good test for us and it will definitely get us ready for the playoffs. I’m excited for the challenge, and I know the boys are, too.”
The Saints, who wrapped up a top-two finish and a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference playoffs, host Cedar Rapids tonight in a game originally scheduled for early January but postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the RoughRiders. It will not count in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings.
The two teams wrap up the regular season with a home-and-home series next weekend, and those games will determine who wins the Cowbell Cup. Dubuque (6-3-1, 13 points) holds a one-point lead on Cedar Rapids (6-4-0) in Cowbell Cup games, while Waterloo finished 4-6-2 in head-to-head games against Eastern Iowa rivals in the USHL.
Cedar Rapids (27-27-2-1) can finish as high as fifth place and as low as seventh with five games remaining. The RoughRiders sit in the sixth and final playoff spot with only a slight edge over USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
Cedar Rapids won the first three meetings in the season series, and Dubuque has taken the last two. The home team has won on each occasion.
“We’ve had some pretty good battles with Cedar Rapids already this season, and these next three will be the same,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “They’re scratching and clawing and playing a lot of really good hockey right now to try and get that playoff spot. We know these last three games will be intense. It will be a pretty good precursor for playoff-style hockey.”
The Saints have won four straight after a tough 6-5 loss to first-place Chicago that damaged their hopes at winning the Eastern Conference crown. This weekend, they beat two teams — Muskegon and Youngstown — that still had a mathematical chance to catch them in the standings until Saturday night.
“We’ve been playing good hockey, but we still have a couple of little things we can tweak before the playoffs,” Saints defenseman Zane Demsey said. “We still have to play the right way for a whole 60 minutes. It’s just a few little things, but I’d say we’re definitely trending in the right direction right now.
“Cedar Rapids is a team that brings it every single night. They have a high compete level that challenges us, which is good for us to see before the playoffs. We’re going to have to move pucks quickly and play our game.”
In between games with Cedar Rapids, Dubuque plays a home-and-home this weekend with last-place Green Bay, which was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with a loss to Muskegon. The Gamblers will try to play spoiler in the final four games for coach Pat Mikesch, who will not return to the team in the fall.