The Mississippi Valley Conference released its girls all-division track and field selections and the four city schools are well-represented.
After winning each individual meet she competed in at last week’s MVC Mississippi Divisional Meet in school-record times, Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann was named the Mississippi Division girls athlete of the year. The University of Iowa commit garnered first team honors in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dashes.
Western Dubuque throwers Taryn Penny and Maddy Maahs were recognized on the Mississippi’s first team in the shot put. Maahs was also mentioned on the second team for her efforts in the discus.
Bobcat sprinters Brynn Walters (100) and Sammy Recker (200) received Mississippi Division second team accolades, and were part of the 4x100 relay that received honorable mention, along with Ava Ramler and Erica Ernzen.
Dubuque Wahlert’s 4x100 relay team of Lauren McClimon, Emma Donovan, Tessa Berning, and Meghan McDonald were Mississippi first ream recipients.
The Golden Eagles’ 4x200 relay (McClimon, McDonald, Olivia Donovan, Rylee Steffen); 4x400 (Jamie Schmid, Mia Kunnert, Olivia Donovan, Steffen); sprint medley (McDonald, Steffen, Berning, McClimon) landed on the Mississippi second team.
McDonald (100), Berning (200), Ellie Meyer (3,000), and the 4x800 relay team of Olivia Donovan, Schmid, Alana Duggan, and Josie Belken received honorable mention.
In the Valley Division, Dubuque Hempstead was represented on the first team in five events including Julia Gehl (800, 1,500); Emily Klein (100); Keelee Leitzen (3,000); 4x400 relay (Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Maddie Digman, Leitzen); and distance medley (Lanie Kuhle, Laney Breiner, Digman, Gehl).
The Mustangs received second team honors from Kay (high jump); Natalie Schlichte (long jump); Ashley Glennon and Gabby Frederick (discus); Glennon (shot put); Klein (200); Kay (400); O’Brien (800); Kay (400 hurdles); 4x800 (Schlicte, Isabel Brauhn, Sophia Dallal, Digman); Evie Henneberry (3,000).
Hempstead’s Ayla Osterkamp (long jump), Henneberry (1,500), Mya Curry (100 hurdles), and sprint medley (Emma Hilkin, Natasha Freiburger, Klein, O’Brien) received Valley Division honorable mention.
The Mustangs’ Ally Darter received first team honors in the wheelchair competition in the 100, 200, 400, and shot put events.
Dubuque Senior teammates Breen Duffy and Jayden Steuer made it a clean sweep in the shot put with each receiving first-team Valley accolades. Duffy also landed on the first team in discus.
The Rams’ 4x800 team of Kaitlyn Miller, Claire Hoyer, Julia Kilgore, and Leah Klapatauskas were mentioned on the Valley first team. Miller was also a representative of the first team in the 1,500.
Senior’s second team honors include Sophie Link (100, 200), Klapatauskas (800) and Hoyer (1,500).
Miller (400, 400 hurdles), Kilgore (800), Georgia Harms (3,000), and the 4x100 team of Carly Hefel, Zoee Moore, Jayda Gooch, and Link made the honorable mention list for the Rams.